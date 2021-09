BGR

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the most talked-about unreleased MCU Phase 4 adventure of the year. That’s because the movie’s biggest secret leaked months ago, and Sony and Marvel weren’t able to contain it. Even those trying to avoid No Way Home spoilers at all cost will have a hard time doing it. There’s no … The post Sinister Six villains from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ revealed in new leak appeared first on BGR.