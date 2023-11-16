Los Angeles General looking to identify 2 more patients

Officials at Los Angeles General Medical Center are again asking for the public’s help to identify patients that are currently hospitalized.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services released images of two men who have been hospitalized for several days, neither of which have been properly identified.

Los Angeles General Medical Center is looking to identify this man who has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, 2023. (Los Angeles County Department of Health Services)

The first is a man who has been hospitalized since Nov. 8. He’s estimated to be around 55 years old, standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing about 215 pounds. He has a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes, hospital officials said.

The man also has “very distinctive tattoos.”

Los Angeles General Medical Center is looking to identify this man who has been hospitalized since Nov. 12, 2023. (Los Angeles County Department of Health Services)

The hospital is also trying to identify a second patient who has been hospitalized since Nov. 12.

He’s estimated to be about 30 years old, standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 168 pounds. He has an “average build,” black hair and black eyes, the hospital said.

This patient does not have tattoos or any specific identifying features.

Health Department officials did not say where either patient was located prior to being hospitalized.

Anyone with information about either man’s identity is urged to contact licensed clinical social workers Sandra Mendoza or Nicole Crayon at 323-409-3754 or 323-409-3877.

Los Angeles General Medical Center is a public hospital operated by the L.A. County Department of Health Services. The Boyle Heights hospital was previously known as Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

