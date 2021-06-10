Los Angeles homeless man sucker punches elderly performer in brutal attack

A 45-year-old homeless man has been arrested in connection with an assault on an elderly man in Los Angeles' Venice Beach, authorities said.

Macia Harger randomly approached the victim around 12:40 p.m. Sunday on the Venice boardwalk and appeared to punch him in the head, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The boardwalk has seen the number of homeless individuals increase during the coronavirus pandemic.

RESIDENTS IN LOS ANGELES' VENICE NEIGHBORHOOD FRUSTRATED OVER LARGE HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT, SHOOTINGS, STABBINGS

Harger lives in one of the homeless encampments near where the alleged assault occurred, police said.

In a video that captured the incident, Harger is seen walking by the victim before turning around and appearing to punch him. He was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for serious injuries, police said. Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack.

The victim was described by the Venice Current as a well-known performer in the area. According to the local newspaper, the victim is 70-years-old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Venice and its famous Ocean Front Walk have seen several publicized attacks and other crimes amid an expansion of homeless encampments in the area. Residents and business owners have complained of harassment, littering, fires and shootings stemming from encampments.

On Monday, City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who is running for mayor, was speaking in Venice about the city's homelessness problem when a woman pulled out a knife a few feet away from him.