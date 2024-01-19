Los Angeles Innocence Project to take on Scott Peterson case, report says

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has reportedly taken on the case of Scott Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife Laci Peterson in 2003.

The legal research nonprofit group wants to see new evidence from Peterson’s 2004 trial in which he was sentenced to death, according to ABC News. That sentence was reduced to lifetime imprisonment in 2021.

Peterson, 51, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 27-year-old wife. She was eight months pregnant when her decapitated corpse was found in San Francisco Bay in April 2003. The victim had been missing for three months.

Peterson was also accused of second-degree murder in the death of their son. That unborn child was found a mile from his mother’s dead body.

Peterson maintains his innocence. His request for a new trial was denied last year.

The sensational case garnered national attention including the revelation Peterson was having a fling with a California massage therapist when his wife went missing. That woman claimed she wasn’t aware Peterson was married and soon to be a father.

A $500,000 reward was offered for anyone with information about Laci Peterson’s disappearance.

Prosecutors alleged Peterson killed his wife in their Modesto, California, home, then dumped her body from his fishing boat on Christmas Eve 2002. Court TV reported no forensic evidence connecting Peterson to the murder was found in the family’s house. The state believes Peterson strangled his wife.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The group’s stated mission is “to exonerate the wrongly convicted” and “free the wrongfully incarcerated,” among other goals.

_____