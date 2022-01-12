Los Angeles investigators detain five in connection with shooting death of off-duty LAPD officer

Five people have been detained as investigators continue to piece together the moments that led up to the death of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was fatally shot while house hunting with his girlfriend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said three men and two women were detained Tuesday afternoon in connection with the investigation into the death of Fernando Arroyos.

None have yet been charged with the murder, the department said. Their names were not released.

Arroyos, 27, was a three-year veteran and was assigned to the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Division. He was killed Monday during an attempted robbery in South Los Angeles.

The officer was with his girlfriend in an alley taking photos of a property they were interested in buying when a pickup truck pulled up nearby.

Several suspects got out and confronted the couple. Arroyos exchanged gunfire with the suspects, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and took Arroyos to a hospital, where he later died in their patrol car. He left behind a mother and stepfather.

"He had a promising future, a bright future that was taken away viciously over a street robbery," Moore said.

Investigators found two firearms at the scene. One belonged to Arroyos and the other is believed to belong to one of the suspects.

Another shooting occurred a few miles away from where Arroyos was shot. A man was taken to a hospital. Investigators have not determined if both shootings are related. The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, said Arroyos' death is a reminder of the uptick in crime the city is experiencing.

"Officer Arroyos’ death is a grim reminder that safety on the streets of Los Angeles is fleeting and that there is a growing disregard for human life and overt violence festering in our city," the LAPPL said in a statement. "There is absolutely no reason why a promising young officer looking to invest in the very community he served is no longer with us."