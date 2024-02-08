Los Angeles judge ordered changes at Oceano Dunes. Here’s what it means for visitors

A judge in the California 2nd District Court of Appeals officially reinstated some of the conditions imposed by the California Coastal Commission during its March 2021 vote to close most of Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area to off-highway vehicles.

And that will mean some changes for what visitors can do at the park.

The judge’s Jan. 18 order essentially cements a similar agreement already reached by California State Parks and the Coastal Commission, according to agency officials.

It comes as Friends of Oceano Dunes, a nonprofit off-roading advocacy group, battles the Coastal Commission in court over its landmark 2021 decision. After a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge overturned the Coastal Commission’s vote in July, commissioners voted to appeal.

That appeal continues to be considered by the 2nd District Court of Appeals.

In the meantime, the Coastal Commission’s 2021 decision was put on pause, allowing off-road riding in the nearly 5,000-acre park in southern San Luis Obispo County to continue when it was expected to be prohibited by the start of this year.

The appeal judge’s order, however, requires State Parks to adhere to some conditions outlined by the Coastal Commission in its 2021 decision.

Arroyo Grande Creek crossings limited, shorebird habitat permanent per judge’s order

The order reinstates bans on off-roading in areas of the Oceano Dunes that are fenced off for restoration, animal habitats and cultural resources, such as Native American sites.

It also requires that a 300-acre habitat enclosure for the federally endangered California least tern and threatened western snowy plovers be in place year-round — prohibiting any vehicle traffic within its boundaries.

Another shorebird habitat enclosure encompassing the area south of mile post 4.5 within the Oceano Dunes must be closed seasonally between March 1 and Sept. 30 every year, according to the order.

A protected Western snowy plover walks near tire tracks in the sand at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area is 2018.

The order also allows for State Parks to continue its dune restoration projects aimed at dust pollution control and habitat restoration, as well as grading work associated with maintenance and basic operational needs.

Additionally, the appeal judge’s order requires State Parks to prohibit vehicle crossings of Arroyo Grande Creek when it is flowing at levels of at least 12 inches or higher.

“State Parks shall regularly monitor the creek so as to ensure that users are not allowed to cross to the southern side of the creek area when the creek may soon flow at a depth of 12 inches,” the judge’s order said.

This condition in the judge’s order comes after a family was rescued by a State Parks officer who swam out to their stranded truck during a December high tide event at the Dunes. The family had attempted to cross a roaring Arroyo Grande Creek when their truck was swept into the ocean.

The high surf event also swept several recreational vehicles and a State Parks vehicle partially out to sea. Emergency responders were forced to ask about 200 people in the park to move to higher ground.

A truck that tried to cross Arroyo Grande Creek was flooded and flipped at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. Five occupants were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

What can you do now in the Oceano Dunes?

While the Coastal Commission’s 2021 decision is on pause, State Parks has reinstated expanded day-use hours and use, allowed for nighttime driving in the dunes and reopened camping.

Day-use hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to Jorge Moreno, spokesperson for State Parks.

After 10 p.m., off-highway vehicle recreation is allowed for registered campers only, Moreno said in an email to The Tribune on Wednesday.

State Parks was allowing 1,500 street legal vehicles and 1,500 green sticker vehicles (registered off-highway vehicles) in the park per day, according to Moreno. However, those numbers could increase to 2,580 each, Moreno added.

As of Wednesday, State Parks offered 500 camping reservations per day at the dunes, Moreno said, although 1,000 sites are allowed per its coastal development permit.

“State Parks adjusts camping inventory throughout the year to address public safety and protect natural and cultural resources, the visitor experience and park operations,” Moreno wrote in his email to The Tribune. “One example is a seasonal reduction of camping inventory from March through September to protect the endangered shorebird during its nesting season.”