Los Angeles jurors convict Robert Durst of killing friend in 2000

A Los Angeles jury on Friday convicted New York real estate heir Robert Durst of gunning down a friend more than two decades ago, a killing authorities believe was connected to his missing wife.

The panel had been deliberating since Tuesday afternoon when it came back with the guilty verdict for first-degree murder in the slaying of Susan Berman on Dec. 23, 2000.

Berman had been scheduled to speak to police about a fake alibi she allegedly gave Durst when his wife disappeared in New York in 1982, prosecutors said.

Kathie Durst has never been found, and no charges have ever been brought in connection with her disappearance.

Friday's verdict wrapped up a trial that began with jurors first hearing evidence in March 2020. They were forced to take a 14-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Proceedings began again in May.

In closing arguments, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors they had to hold the 78-year-old Durst accountable for Berman's slaying.

“Bob Durst is not crazy. He’s not some nut job serial killer who goes around killing for the thrill of it,” he said. “Don’t let this narcissistic psychopath get away with what he’s done.”

After Berman's death, Durst fell off the grid and landed in Galveston, Texas, where he assumed the name Dorothy Ciner and regularly wore a woman's wig, dresses and high heels.

Durst was acquitted of the September 2001 killing of his neighbor, Morris Black, despite admitting to chopping up his body, placing the remains in plastic garbage bags and throwing them into Galveston Bay.

Durst claimed self-defense, saying Black was fatally shot when they were struggling over a gun.

In a 2015 HBO documentary series, "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," Durst appeared to confess to the slayings.

A microphone he was wearing while being interviewed was live while he went to the bathroom. It recorded him whispering to himself: "You're caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."