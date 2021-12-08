Los Angeles mall video captures security guard attacked with bear spray in smash-and-grab

The Los Angeles Police Department released video footage Tuesday showing the moment a mall security guard was attacked with bear spray during a recent smash-and-grab robbery in which $25,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a department store.

The incident occurred on Nov. 24 inside a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

NEWSOM TELLS CALIFORNIA MAYORS TO 'STEP UP' AFTER MOB OF LOOTERS MAKE SIX-FIGURE NORDSTROM HEIST

In the video clip captured on a surveillance camera, someone wearing a jacket with a hood and mask approaches a security guard from behind before quickly moving to his front and apparently using the bear spray.

The guard immediately falls to the floor as he puts his hands on his face. The suspect flees out of view of the camera.

The guard then struggles to get up and staggers into a clothing display.

A group of thieves stole expensive purses from the Nordstrom and fled the area during the attack, police said. A different Nordstrom location was targeted two days earlier when looters used a sledgehammer and other tools to break into the store at The Grove, a shopping and entertainment complex near downtown Los Angeles.

Last week, officials announced that 14 people connected to 11 smash-and-thefts had been arrested. However, all 14 suspects were released soon after being taken into custody because of zero-bail rules.

The LAPD has stepped up patrols in prime locations in an effort to deter any retail shop robberies.