Los Angeles man accused of burning family dog to death

A Los Angeles man is behind bars after setting his family's dog on fire and killing the pet, prosecutors said.

Brandon Jerold Smith, 24, was arrested by Los Angeles police on Saturday and is being held on $100,000 bond, jail records show.

Smith faces one count each of cruelty to an animal and arson, according to the L.A. County district attorney's office.

Authorities allege that on Aug. 22, Smith hung his family's Welsh corgi mix — named Hennessy — on a fence and lit the dog on fire, prosecutors said.

Investigators also believe he used lighter fluid as a "deadly and dangerous weapon" against the pet, prosecutors said.

Information detailing why Smith sought to harm the dog was not disclosed.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not return a call seeking comment.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.