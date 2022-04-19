Los Angeles man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Barstow man

Keenen McClenton, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a Barstow man there on Easter Sunday.

A 28-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a Barstow man there on Easter Sunday.

Keenen McClenton remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Monday and was ineligible for bail, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

McClenton is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials reported.

McClenton was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 44-year-old Christopher Swartz, according to the Barstow Police Department.

Police officials reported that at around 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen from the 1500 block of West Main Street.

The owner reported to police that his vehicle was stolen after he left it running as he went into a store.

Barstow officials detained the woman driver, who told them that she stole the vehicle to get out of town because she had recently witnessed a murder and was scared for her safety.

The woman led officers to a residence in the 900 block of Nancy Street, where officers discovered a deceased man with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as Swartz.

Barstow Detective Bureau investigators responded to the scene along with evidence technicians, who later identified McClenton as the shooting suspect.

Detectives and Crime Impact officers later arrived at the 28000 block of De Anza Street, where detectives confirmed McClenton was inside the residence.

Members of the BPD’s Special Response and Crime Impact teams went to the address and were able to arrest McClenton without incident.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence to search for additional evidence in the murder investigation.

Authorities did not reveal if the men or woman knew each other.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked by the Barstow Police Department to contact Detective Matthew Helms at the Detective Bureau at 760-255-5132. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Los Angeles man arrested as suspect in Barstow fatal shooting on Easter