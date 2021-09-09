Los Angeles mandates COVID vaccines for eligible students
Los Angeles, which has the second largest school district in the U.S., will mandate COVID vaccines for every student 12 and older. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
“This time last year, my grandmother... died of COVID because someone wasn’t wearing a mask,” the student said before he was interrupted.
Teachers told Insider that Gov. Tate Reeves is avoiding the question of when children's health comes before the economy.
“This is what friendship looks like.”
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Wednesday banned private tutors from giving classes online or in unregistered venues such as residential buildings, hotels and coffee shops, ramping up its effort to stamp out all for-profit tutoring. Authorities this year banned for-profit tutoring in subjects on the school curriculum in an effort to ease pressure on children and parents. A competitive higher education system has made tutoring services popular with parents but the government has sought to reduce the cost of child-rearing in an effort to nudge up a lagging birthrate.
Winterset Junior High students walked out of school in protest over an Iowa teacher being place on administrative leave after sharing he's bisexual.
I came to this country at age 19 to go to college. I had no kids and no plans to have kids for a long time. What I did have was an education from Trinidad and Tobago, a small country whose school system was modeled after England’s, with uniforms, strict rules, and a tendency to […]
A professor at Portland State University resigned after he said the campus became a "social justice factory" and a place that made "intellectual exploration impossible."
Emails between officials from the NEA and the White House reveal collaboration to push the CDC to release more rigorous mask recommendations.
The University of Delaware is warning its faculty not to tell students if their classmates get a confirmed case of coronavirus. The change in protocol, sent in an email on Wednesday reviewed by The Washington Post, comes as rising cases on campus resulted in the university's special accommodations for those who have covid-19 filling up.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The email said that "if an instructor is notified b
The most exclusive training is reserved for US special-operations units because of the high-risk nature of their job.
Senate Bill 1 was approved in the Senate on a 28-8 vote. It immediately went to the House, where the House approved the bill Thursday evening.
Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...
More than 100 students at an Iowa school staged a walkout on Tuesday to protest the school district for placing a teacher on leave who reportedly admitted to students he was bisexual.
When Idaho public health officials announced this week that northern hospitals were so crowded with coronavirus patients that they would be allowed to ration health care, roughly 11,000 kids in Coeur d'Alene were packing lunches, climbing on buses or grabbing backpacks for their first day of school. Kootenai Health, the hospital at the epicenter of the region's COVID-19 health care crisis, is just a 10-minute walk from the Coeur d'Alene School District's headquarters. It has 200 beds for medical or surgical patients, but on Wednesday — the second day of school — Kootenai Health’s doctors and nurses were caring for 218 medical and surgical patients, aided by military doctors and nurses called in to help with the surge.
Top games in Week 3 include Euless Trinity vs. Colleyville Heritage, Southlake Carroll vs. Prosper, North Crowley vs. DeSoto and Cedar Hill vs. Allen.
A defaced Black doll at Salinas High School's jamboree event last week has opened conversations about other incidents of racism at the school.
Judge David Lee says there’s been a willful refusal by lawmakers to carry out their constitutional duty to the state’s students.
A version of this essay appeared on the New York School Talk blog Despite last week’s City Council hearing on New York City’s return-to-school plans, during which Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger and a cohort of parents advocated for a remote education option, Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted that, save for listed medical exceptions, all […]
The GOP letter wants a promise not to go beyond "what the law clearly allows" with student debt but there's disagreement on how to interpret that law.
The French and English teacher tries to instill humanity in his classroom and started a student club focused on making school a better place.