A Los Angeles mansion formerly owned by Paramount Pictures is now on the market for almost $25 million - see inside

Brittany Chang
·4 min read
In this article:
a look at the outside of the estate
The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

  • An estate once owned by Paramount Pictures and a famed producer is now up for sale.

  • The Fries Estate has been listed at $24,995,000.

  • Take a look at its main house, pool house, and outdoor amenities, which include a pool and tennis court.

A Beverly Hills estate once owned by Paramount Pictures is now up for sale, and it could be yours for a cool $24,995,000.

a look at the outside of the estate
The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Source: The Agency

Let's take a look around the over 13,200-square-foot Fries Estate, which is "steeped in the entertainment history," Jade Mills, one of the listing agents with Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a press release.

communal seating by a fireplace
A room inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Paramount Pictures previously owned the property in the 1960s, but the 90-year-old home is now in the hands of Charles Fries' family's trust, Jack Flemming reported for the Los Angeles Times.

a bathroom with a bathtub and a sink
A bathroom inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Before his death this year, Fries was a famed producer who worked on projects like the "The Amazing Spider-Man" series and the "Troop Beverly Hills" film.

a movie theater with dark pink seats by a screen
A movie theater in the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

His eponymous Fries Estate sits behind a gated driveway, which opens up into a motor court and the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home …

a large metal gate on a brick road
The Fries Estate driveway. Jim Bartsch

… all atop almost 1.2 acres.

a garden with green grass and trees
The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Now let's go on a tour of the main home, which has a classic old-Hollywood ornate appeal.

a hallway by stairs and other rooms
A hallway inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

The large living room, formal dining room, and library all come with fireplaces, a warm compliment to Los Angeles' hot climate.

a formal dining table surrounded by windows
A dining table inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

There's also another smaller dining room by a terrace, a bar, a large kitchen …

a long kitchen with windows and a glass door at the end
A kitchen inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

… and an office that has its own bathroom and glam room.

an office with a desk, three chairs, and windows
A room inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

The main floor also has two rooms for staff members.

a bedroom with a bed by two armchairs and a fireplace
A bedroom in the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Now let's head upstairs.

a marble bathroom with a bathtub, sinks, and a vanity
A bathroom inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Here, you'll find the primary bedroom with a fireplace, of course. The bedroom also has its own seating space with a bar and two walk-in closets and terraces.

a bed surrounded by seats in front of a fireplace and TV
A bedroom inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

The home is filled with terraces and verandas that provide views of the property.

an outdoor balcony with seats
The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

The second floor also has two additional bedrooms for any guests or family.

a bedroom with a bed in front of a mirrored wall
A bedroom inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Meanwhile, the downstairs level has a 500-square-foot theater with space for 20 occupants …

a movie theater with dark pink seats by a screen
A movie theater in the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

… a game room with a bar and yet another fireplace …

a poker table by a bar
A game room inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

… and a wine cellar that can hold almost 2,000 bottles.

a wine cellar surrounded by brick walls and floors
A wine cellar in the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

This lower-level space also has another kitchen and staff room.

a bathroom with a mirrored wall, sinks
A room inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Now, let's head outside to the pool house, which comes with its own living room, bar, patio, and two dressing rooms and bathrooms.

the pool with seating behind
The pool on the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Paul Williams designed the iconic space. If his name doesn't ring a bell, just know he also designed homes for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball.

a formal table and seating area in a room with white walls and a green ceiling
The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Source: Los Angeles Times

The estate's outdoor living spaces also include a tennis court with a viewing area …

a tennis court surrounded by trees
The tennis court on the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

Source: Los Angeles Times

... as well as a brick courtyard with a fountain and barbecue.

an outdoor space behind the lit home full of garden chairs and tables
The Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

If you're interested in the now-trendy "old money" look and you have $25 million to spend, this historic home might be the perfect place for you.

a bar with leather bar seats
A bar inside the Fries Estate. Jim Bartsch

