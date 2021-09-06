A Los Angeles mansion formerly owned by Paramount Pictures is now on the market for almost $25 million - see inside
An estate once owned by Paramount Pictures and a famed producer is now up for sale.
The Fries Estate has been listed at $24,995,000.
Take a look at its main house, pool house, and outdoor amenities, which include a pool and tennis court.
A Beverly Hills estate once owned by Paramount Pictures is now up for sale, and it could be yours for a cool $24,995,000.
Let's take a look around the over 13,200-square-foot Fries Estate, which is "steeped in the entertainment history," Jade Mills, one of the listing agents with Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a press release.
Paramount Pictures previously owned the property in the 1960s, but the 90-year-old home is now in the hands of Charles Fries' family's trust, Jack Flemming reported for the Los Angeles Times.
Before his death this year, Fries was a famed producer who worked on projects like the "The Amazing Spider-Man" series and the "Troop Beverly Hills" film.
His eponymous Fries Estate sits behind a gated driveway, which opens up into a motor court and the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home …
… all atop almost 1.2 acres.
Now let's go on a tour of the main home, which has a classic old-Hollywood ornate appeal.
The large living room, formal dining room, and library all come with fireplaces, a warm compliment to Los Angeles' hot climate.
There's also another smaller dining room by a terrace, a bar, a large kitchen …
… and an office that has its own bathroom and glam room.
The main floor also has two rooms for staff members.
Now let's head upstairs.
Here, you'll find the primary bedroom with a fireplace, of course. The bedroom also has its own seating space with a bar and two walk-in closets and terraces.
The home is filled with terraces and verandas that provide views of the property.
The second floor also has two additional bedrooms for any guests or family.
Meanwhile, the downstairs level has a 500-square-foot theater with space for 20 occupants …
… a game room with a bar and yet another fireplace …
… and a wine cellar that can hold almost 2,000 bottles.
This lower-level space also has another kitchen and staff room.
Now, let's head outside to the pool house, which comes with its own living room, bar, patio, and two dressing rooms and bathrooms.
Paul Williams designed the iconic space. If his name doesn't ring a bell, just know he also designed homes for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball.
The estate's outdoor living spaces also include a tennis court with a viewing area …
... as well as a brick courtyard with a fountain and barbecue.
If you're interested in the now-trendy "old money" look and you have $25 million to spend, this historic home might be the perfect place for you.
