This Los Angeles mansion was transformed into an actual haunted house for Halloween

Hollywood is hosting a haunted cocktail soirée this spooky season with a Halloween pop-up full of frights and delicious delights.

House of Spirits takes place in a home that was turned into a haunted mansion for the experience.

"Within the walls of a decrepit and decaying house, a mad man nearing the end of his life painted six disturbing portraits depicting peculiar figures," writes the House of Spirits’ website.

"Those paintings have become known as the Spirit Paintings, and that mad man was famed artist Francisco Vega. According to fragmented notes scribbled in his journals, Vega believed these paintings were the key to opening a doorway to another world."

Guests start their evening on the first floor, where they have the chance to meet ghosts, magicians and musicians as well as play with a giant Ouija board.

“The best way you can interact with House of Spirits is to actually engage and talk with the characters and with the ghosts and the spirits that exist in the house,” according to creative director Justin Meyer, who came up with the concept.

“The more you talk to them, the more story you get from them, the more you'll understand the backstory of the entire house … how all the characters are interconnected, how all the rooms, the different levels of the house, are all interconnected in different ways.”

Guests also receive a tarot card upon arrival, which serves as a drink ticket throughout the night as they venture room to room and floor to floor.

The upstairs is more engaging as well as frightening as guests play a game with monsters and creatures, while the basement may be the most intense section of the house, Meyer said, with its two experiences that "are not for the faint of heart."

This is the first year of House of Spirits, which runs through Nov. 2.