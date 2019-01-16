Los Angeles mayor working to restart stalled talks in teachers strike: union president

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is working to bring negotiators for 30,000 striking teachers and the nation's second-largest school district back to the bargaining table for the first time since talks collapsed last week, the head of the teachers union said on Tuesday.

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) President Alex Caputo-Pearl said in a video posted by the union on Twitter that he expected an announcement about efforts to restart stalled labor negotiations on Wednesday, as the strike stretches into a third day.

The teachers, who rejected the latest contract offer from the Los Angeles Unified School District on Friday, are demanding higher pay, smaller classes and more support staff.





