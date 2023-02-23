Los Angeles meteorologists marvel at blizzard warnings

"I've actually never seen a blizzard warning," KCAL Meteorologist Evelyn Taft said

Being a meteorologist in Southern California might seem easy - every day is usually sunny and warm.

But this week's winter storm is challenging the area's forecasters to issue unusual alerts.

Just east of Los Angeles there's been a blizzard warning, unheard of in those parts.

"I have to be totally honest with you guys," one meteorologist told the camera, "I've actually never seen a blizzard warning."

That was Meteorologist Evelyn Taft of station KCAL. She's been covering California weather for nearly 14 years. She stresses this is a bizarre weather event for Southern California, known locally as SoCal. It's "unbelievable", she says.

As much as 5ft (1.5m) of snow could fall in the mountains with wind gusts up to 75mph (121km/h). The lower foothills, like Santa Clarita, will see a rare dusting of snow.

"Never thought that my move to LA would involve storm coverage… with snow," tweeted KCAL anchor Sheba Turk. She shared a video of herself in nearby Lebec, California, as big flakes of snow landed on her jacket. "Look at this," she says. "You see the flurries?"

"I had to stop and get gloves. I didn't even bring gloves to LA with me."

Meteorologist Paul Deanno warned his Twitter followers they might start to see snow starting late Wednesday night. That's "not a typo", he said.

"First blizzard warning of my career," tweeted Autumn Robinson of Spectrum News 1.

"...In So Cal," she continued. "Cool I guess."

Snow may be rare in Southern California, but the area is no stranger to extreme weather. Wildfires regularly spread through the area, and a years-long drought was just interrupted in January by heavy rains and flooding.

Meteorologists in SoCal and elsewhere say such extreme weather events are likely to grow more severe as the climate changes.