Los Angeles metro station shooting leaves 4 wounded

A shooting at a Los Angeles metro station left at least four people wounded Friday night, according to reports.

The incident happened at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station, 12 miles south of downtown, around 7:41 p.m. PT, The Los Angeles Times reported.

All four victims were taken to a hospital, and at least three were in critical condition, according to the newspaper.

No arrests were immediately reported. There may be more than one suspect, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Services Bureau said, according to The Times.