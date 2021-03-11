Los Angeles movie theaters could open next week to limited capacity

FILE PHOTO: A theater displays a closed sign during the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Los Angeles
Lisa Richwine
·1 min read

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Movie theaters in Los Angeles County, the biggest movie-going market in the United States, could be allowed to open as early as Monday for the first time in a year, county officials said in new guidelines released on Thursday.

The news is expected to boost to the struggling theater business. Indoor cinemas in the county, the home of Hollywood, have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Theaters will be limited to 25% capacity in each auditorium as part of ongoing safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said. Groups must be seated six feet apart in all directions.

The exact timing of the reopenings depends on when the county qualifies for the "red tier" in the state's coronavirus rankings. County officials said they expect to reach that mark between Monday and Wednesday.

Movie theaters in New York City, the second-largest movie-going region in the United States, opened their doors at 25% capacity on March 5.

Theater operators including AMC Entertainment Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc were badly hurt by the extended closures and hope they will have blockbusters movies to show this summer, typically their most lucrative season. Hollywood studios postponed major releases in 2020 or sent their films to streaming services.

The first big-budget action movie on the 2021 Hollywood schedule is Walt Disney Co's "Black Widow," which is currently set for May 7. Other films on the summer schedule include "Fast & Furious" sequel "F9" and "Top Gun: Maverick" starring Tom Cruise.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis & Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Los Angeles County Will Issue Its Own Rules For Reopening Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Outdoor Concert Venues On Thursday

    Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county plans to release its own operating guidelines for restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, outdoor live events and theme park reopenings as the county anticipates moving into the less-restrictive “red” tier of California’s reopening blueprint. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the loosening of state restrictions earlier Wednesday. […]

  • Los Angeles Movie Theaters, Restaurants Reopening In Red Tier, Local Officials Confirm

    The Los Angeles County Public Health department confirmed on Thursday the news announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday that movie theaters can open indoors at 25% capacity “with reserved seating only where each group is seated with at least 6 feet of distance in all directions between any other groups.” Los Angeles County Public […]

  • Royal Mail to pilot Sunday parcel delivery

    The postal service will make deliveries for major retailers as online shopping continues to grow.

  • Disney’s Droopy Dragon Tale Puts Inclusivity above Story

    ‘I’m not, like, the best dragon,” confesses one of the title characters in Disney’s new animated film Raya and the Last Dragon. Indeed not. Voiced by Awkwafina, the elongated lavender shape-shifting dragon-fish Sisu looks like an eel crossed with a feather duster, and she talks like an annoying TikTok teen. Sold separately through Disney+, this one is a third-tier production from the House of Mouse that seems more like an instance of performative “inclusiveness” and box-checking than the results of a story that was aching to be told. The movie starts out well enough: The opening act is a factory-standard Disney mix of formula elements with bits of Lord of the Rings and Wonder Woman. We’re in a pre-modern China where the people and dragons once happily coexisted. Every dragon bar one died fighting the Druun, a malignant force that looks like angry purple tumbleweeds and turned most of the people to stone. Sisu, the very last dragon, gave its last breath to gather all dragon energy into the form of a magical gemstone that defeated the Druun and restored life to the stone people. Five hundred years later, stability has come about through hegemony: A single, benevolent tribe, Heart, owns the gemstone, and the stasis resembles what used to be known as Pax Americana. As the film begins, Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, who was widely but not unfairly ridiculed for the role she played in the latest Star Wars movies) is a girl whose dad, Chief Benja, (Daniel Dae Kim) is the custodian of the gemstone coveted by all five tribes. In the spirit of idealistic liberals everywhere, Benja decides to throw away stability in favor of a kind of League of Nations gambit. “We were once unified harmoniously as one,” notes this supreme king. “If we don’t stop and learn to trust one another again, it’s only a matter of time before we tear each other apart.” Not surprisingly, when Benja invites his archrivals over for soup, they instead try to steal the gem, which is barely guarded and quickly gets broken into five pieces distributed to the various tribes, unleashing the Druun again, which turns most people back to stone. To undo her dad’s idiotic decisions, Raya has to bring the five pieces of the gem together. But she has help: It turns out that Sisu the dragon is not dead, merely resting. The opening act seems to promise a kind of Asian Lion King, with a youngster dutifully inheriting the throne after treachery destroys the old man, but whatever mythic mojo there is in that opening act fizzles out when we meet Sisu the dragon. When it comes to playing scaly sidekicks, it turns out that Awkwafina is no Eddie Murphy. I’m not sure that even a comedy genius could have done much with Sisu’s lines — “I’m wicked when I hit that liquid. . . . I slaughter when I hit the water” and so on — but Awkwafina does not generate hilarity. And her steel-wool, Patty-and-Selma voice is abrasive to the ears. As much as I was praying for better jokes, I was also hoping someone would pass the dragon a lozenge. As Raya, meanwhile, Tran has a perfectly pleasing voice but the character is a Mary Sue. Worse, she spends most of the movie functioning as the straight man for Sisu’s dumb jokes. Disney these days operates under tweet terror: Someone out there might remark that some aspect of a minority character represents an unflattering stereotype, so the company errs on the side of making such figures irredeemably dull. The movie’s sidekicks are even less interesting than the principals: Raya’s ride is some sort of mollusk-aardvark, a boringly obnoxious little boy is thrown in as a sop to the boys in the audience (or maybe just the obnoxious ones), and there’s a mischievous toddler that amounts to a poopy diaper of writing ability. Comic interludes range from the lame (everyone has a hard time with spicy food) to the very lame (Sisu goes on a shoplifting spree because she doesn’t understand the concept of credit). Efforts to maintain an atmosphere of medieval magic and wonder collapse under all of the suburban-teen-speak (“Using your baby charm to rip people off is super-sketchy.”). Somebody says, “I’m not Dang Hai. I’m Chai. The flower guy?” The movie’s trust-your-enemies theme is so insipid I’m surprised Woodrow Wilson isn’t credited as one of the writers, although just about everybody else is (it took eight people to come up with this sludgy story), and the movie ends without even bothering to answer the question that got things going, which is who among the five tribes gets to control the single gemstone. None of this much matters, though. Since Disney can now throw another princess of color into its toy and book collections, this is a case of merchandising mission accomplished.

  • L.A. Movie Theaters Can Reopen Next Week at 25% Capacity

    Movie theaters in Los Angeles will be able to reopen early next week, public health officials said Thursday. The announcement punctuates nearly a year without cinemas in the film capital of the world, and is welcome news to the exhibition industry, which has struggled over the past twelve months since COVID-19 upended daily life. The […]

  • No. 9 Ohio State ends skid, holds off Minnesota 79-75

    After scoring the first 13 points of the game and nearly blowing a 14-point lead in the final 3 1/2 minutes, the ninth-ranked Buckeyes finally found a way to close out a 79-75 victory over Minnesota on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State will face No. 21 Purdue in Friday's quarterfinals. “I think as much as anything guys were excited,” Holtmann said.

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: What are the questions asked of potential jurors?

    Minneapolis locals ponder the questions that potential Derek Chauvin trial jurors are being asked.

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • Father gets 212 years in prison for scheme that killed his autistic sons for life insurance

    A federal judge in California called Ali Elmezayen "nothing more than a greedy and brutal killer" during sentencing for the "evil and diabolical" plot.

  • Sharon Osbourne shouts down co-host on 'The Talk' during emotional defense of Piers Morgan

    Sheryl Underwood and the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne got into a heated exchange.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.