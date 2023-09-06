Los Angeles parents shot, killed while parked in car with 1-year-old child in backseat

A young Los Angeles couple was unexpectedly shot and killed while sitting in their parked vehicle with their 1-year-old child on Labor Day, police say.

In a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities revealed that 21-year-old Carlos Loera and 18-year-old Ashley Guzman were gunned down by a suspect at around 6:30 p.m. Monday in Harbor City, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police responded to a report on Labor Day and found that a young mother, father and their 1-year-old child had been shot.

Authorities said that Harbor City area officers responded to an "ambulance shooting" call.

When the officers arrived, they found a male victim, later identified as Loera, and a female victim, later identified as Guzman, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed that the young father had died from her gunshot wounds at the scene.

Paramedics transferred the mother to a local hospital, where she later died from her gunshot injuries, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department are still looking for the suspect who shot a young family of three on Labor Day.

Police say that a further investigation revealed that their 1-year-old child also suffered gunshot wounds while sitting in the back of his parent's parked vehicle. Police did not share the gender or the name of the child.

First responders transported the infant to the local hospital, where the child was treated for injuries and later released to family members.

The Los Angeles Police Department is still looking for the suspect responsible for the deaths of Loera and Guzman. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 323-786-5100 or 323-786-5500.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).





