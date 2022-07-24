Los Angeles park shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured: police

A shooting in an Los Angeles area park on Sunday afternoon left two people dead and five others injured, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that several people were shot at Peck Park in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, California, and later confirmed there were seven victims.

Police say that they received the 911 call at around 3:45 p.m. and responded to Peck Park, where they found multiple victims.

Paramedics transported the seven victims to local hospitals, and two of the shooting victims were later pronounced deceased, police said.

The other five victims were being treated for various injuries.

Los Angeles police located a "number of firearms" at the scene. In a statement, they did not specify how many suspects are believed to be involved.

The LAPD also did not clarify if the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

The shooting happened near a car show, according to FOX 11.