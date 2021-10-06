Los Angeles passes sweeping vaccine mandate
Starting Nov. 4, people will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at bars, indoor restaurants, gyms, shopping malls and more.
If you've ever crouched down or just bent your leg and heard your knee crack, you've probably wondered what exactly is going on – and whether this weird noise is something you should be concerned about. Is knee "popping" bad?
‘I was just praying I wasn’t going to die’
ST. LOUIS (Reuters) -When her 2-year-old started feeling sick early last week, Tiffany Jackson didn't think it might be COVID-19. Adrian James just had a bit of a cough. Doctors and nurses there did a chest X-ray and swabbed him for COVID - and then airlifted the child to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, about 80 miles (129 km) away.
The composer will explore the power of healing in his first live streaming concert event on Oct. 9
A man underwent surgery to remove a piece of cement that was found in his heart after undergoing spinal procedure a week prior.
When I have sleep problems, it's usually not about struggling to fall asleep; I conk out pretty quickly once I get in bed. For me, the problem comes on the other side, when I'll wake up two hours before my alarm, perfectly alert and awake and ready to start my day despite repeatedly telling my brain that, hello, excuse me, it's really not time yet.
Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug commonly used to fight worms in animals. The FDA has warned people not to use it as a COVID-19 treatment.
National health agency says "very minor" risk of certain side effects appears linked to 2nd dose of the vaccine, and was more prevalent among young men and boys.
It’s no surprise that when a person gets a diagnosis of heart disease, cancer or some other life-limiting or life-threatening physical ailment, they become anxious or depressed. But the reverse can also be true: Undue anxiety or depression can foster the development of a serious physical disease, and even impede the ability to withstand or recover from one. The potential consequences are particularly timely, as the ongoing stress and disruptions of the pandemic continue to take a toll on mental
The virus could be completely changing the way the pancreas beta cells work, Dr. Shiubing Chen told Insider.
Kayleigh Summers has gone viral on TikTok for sharing her traumatic birth experience. For every maternal death in the US, 70 patients almost die.
Mora says his symptoms started one year ago with "the worst pain" in his stomach, but he thought he had an ulcer
Miranda McKeon, the 19-year-old star of "Anne With an E," said she felt like she was in her own movie when she was diagnosed with breast cancer this year. McKeon was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer after she felt an unusual lump in her breast. Before McKeon could begin chemotherapy to treat her cancer, she had to confront a potential complication of treatment, her fertility.
Reinfections, the delta variant and waning vaccine immunity mean eradicating COVID may be impossible. Here's what living with the virus might be like.
Ethan Zohn, who competed three times on "Survivor," spoke to Yahoo Life about his battle with cancer.
People with substance use disorders were left out of the initial clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are staying ahead of coronavirus variants by studying booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s how it might work.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine explains buccal fat removal and what to know if you're considering it
New York state's largest hospital system is rolling out a new COVID test that could be a game changer.
A Washington state woman died from a rare blood clotting syndrome after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19.