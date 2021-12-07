Los Angeles police-chase suspect rams into police cruisers in Studio City

LOS ANGELES—News helicopter captured dramatic footage late Monday night in Los Angeles’ Studio City when a police-chase suspect—who was cornered—rammed into multiple LAPD police cruisers while trying to escape.

Fox 11’s SkyFOX helicopter took video of the incident that reportedly started when police gave chase for possible car theft.

The report pointed out the chase continued throughout the San Fernando Valley.

The suspect, at one point, seemed to be stuck in a cul-de-sac in Studio City. But video from the helicopter showed the car hit several police cars before the suspect managed to flee.

The report said the suspect was eventually nabbed by police.