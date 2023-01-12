Los Angeles Police Department criticized for edited bodycam of three incidents
The LAPD released edited bodycam footage from three separate fatal incidents. LA Mayor Karen Bass says she has "grave concerns" about the videos.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore expressed his deep concern regarding a series of fatal use of force incidents occurring over a two-day span in the first days of 2023. Tom Wait reports.
Los Angeles prosecutors will retry “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson on three rape counts after a hopelessly deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in his first trial in November. The LA County District Attorney's Office declared prosecutors' plans in court filings and at a Tuesday hearing, where Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo rejected a defense motion to dismiss the charges. The move comes despite prosecutors failing to get even half of the previous jury to vote to convict on any of the counts against Masterson, who is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, at his home between 2001 and 2003.