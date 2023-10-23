Los Angeles Police Department investigating back-to-back pharmacy robberies in San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two pharmacy break-ins that occurred within minutes of each other early Monday morning.

According to authorities, Miracle Pharmacy in Tujunga was broken into shortly after 3 a.m.

The owner of the business, Vadrui Sarafyan, says that the manner in which the thieves broke in reminds her of previous occasions of her store being robbed.

“They were kicking the door and broke the door,” she told KTLA 5’s Erin Myers. “They always look for what I call ‘street drugs’ and [this time around] they took Xanax from us.”

Sarafyan says the four suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.

Another pharmacy on Foothill Boulevard was also robbed, authorities said, but information on that incident remains limited.

Monday’s break-ins targeting drugstores come just three days after thieves used a sledgehammer to knock through the wall of a tax services business and rob an adjacent pharmacy and underscores an epidemic of commercial robberies throughout the area.

On Thursday morning, five businesses in the San Fernando Valley – including a pharmacy – were broken into, and two other drugstore burglaries occurred in Northridge and Pacoima in the beginning of October.

Hours before Monday morning’s robberies, eight suspects ransacked a WSS shoe store in Van Nuys and made off with more than $5,000 worth of merchandise.

