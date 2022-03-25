Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union Wins Gold Award for Van Nuys Branch Remodel

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 25, 2022

Law Enforcement Credit Union now offers an enhanced member experience in a modern, world-class facility

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) received the coveted Gold Award for Best Redevelopment Project-Retail for its Van Nuys headquarters branch remodel. The San Fernando Valley Business Journal presented the award to LAPFCU March 10 at the 2022 Commercial Real Estate Awards, an event that recognizes the region's most impactful real estate projects each year. LAPFCU's Van Nuys branch remodel will be featured in the San Fernando Valley Business Journal's March 28, 2022, issue.

Award Winning New Van Nuys Branch
Tailored to the unique needs of the law enforcement community, the remodel improves branch functionality, security, and productivity, providing an enhanced member experience. Local companies Parker Brown General Contractors and RACAIA Architecture + Interiors managed and completed the project. Daniela Levy, RACAIA Partner, says, "What we appreciated most was the LAPFCU executive team's vision to create a caring, healthy ecosystem for their own people. This goal helped us design an environment that's not only comfortable, but inspiring as well. We cannot thank the team enough."

The open layout improves traffic flow, enhances privacy, limits wait times, and maximizes efficiency. A bright, spacious reception area leads to six state-of-the art banking stations that provide maximum privacy protection. A multi-user iPad Technology Bar and two teller cash-recyclers provide high-tech self-serve experiences.

"LAPFCU's flagship Van Nuys Branch remodel is instrumental to our long-term growth plan," says Edwin Hada, President and CEO of LAPFCU. "We continuously search for ways to adjust and upgrade our services and facilities to effectively meet the distinct needs of the law enforcement community."

The remodel highlights some of LAPFCU's exclusive member perks, including private suites for in-house personal mortgage, investment, and insurance advisors. Dynamic screens both inside and outside the branch broadcast important announcements and money-saving programs. Amenities such as a coffee and refreshment bar, a Coinstar® kiosk, and covered parking with improved accessibility for disabled individuals complement the upgraded facility.

About Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union was founded in 1936 and is based in Van Nuys, California. The Credit Union, with assets of $1.3 billion, currently serves 42,000 members who are law enforcement personnel, and their family members. LAPFCU provides an expansive roster of financial products and services. For more information, visit lapfcu.org.

Contact: Matt Dalton
Vice President, Marketing and Business Development
Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union
(818) 779-3327
mdalton@lapfcu.org

SOURCE Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

