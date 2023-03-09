Los Angeles police ID gunman in shooting of 3 officers

4
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday identified the suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers as a 32-year-old wanted parolee who was found dead hours after the standoff.

The officers, all senior officers and members of a Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog-handling unit, remained hospitalized in stable condition after Wednesday night's shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near downtown.

The gunman was identified as Jonathan Magana. The coroner's office will determine whether he died by suicide or was shot by police during the confrontation.

Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

LAPD officers were looking for a parolee at large, later identified as Magana, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. But when they found him, he was barricaded in a shed and refused to obey commands to surrender, the department said.

K-9 officers were called in to help, and the officers used what police described as a gas “chemical agent” in another effort to force Magana to surrender.

“Unfortunately, that suspect responded to that chemical agent by opening the shed and opening fire on the officers,” hitting three of them, Los Angeles Police Cmdr. Stacy Spell said during a news conference Wednesday.

SWAT robots were sent in to keep an eye on the suspect, and one fired gas into the shed.

The situation ended shortly before 9 p.m. Police later said the suspect was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The lengthy time of the standoff shows the officers were “taking their time to try to de-escalate this and more importantly, resolve this peacefully,” Los Angeles Police Assistant Chief Al Labrada said. “And unfortunately, behavior of this individual did not result in that. A very deadly situation.”

Recommended Stories

  • Lincoln Heights standoff: 3 officers wounded, suspect dead

    Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were in stable condition Thursday morning after they were shot in Lincoln Heights Wednesday evening in a shootout with a parolee at large.

  • Los Angeles shooting in Lincoln Heights neighborhood leaves 3 police officers injured, suspect dead

    At least three police officers have been shot in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The suspect initially fled but has since been apprehended and is now dead.

  • Fort Worth suspects wanted by police for prank robberies at Family Dollar stores

    A suspect pointed a fake gun at the cashier and yelled at everyone to “Get down, this is a stick up,” according to police.

  • 3 officers in stable condition, suspect 'in custody'

    The three Los Angeles Police Department officers shot in Lincoln Heights Wednesday are all in stable condition, and the suspect is "in custody" according to LAPD.

  • Peru mining firms' logistics at risk from extended protests, Fitch says

    "We believe protests and blockades that extend beyond three months can pose a material risk to a mine's operations, including logistics," Fitch said in a report, highlighting uncertainty on when the conflicts will be resolved - particularly in areas with important copper deposits. The South American nation has since December faced a political crisis driving extended protests and blockades which have left dozens dead, following the ouster of former leftist President Pedro Castillo, who had an important support base among impoverished areas of the southern Andean region. Miners Buenaventura and Volcan, which operate only in Peru, could face especially high risk of disruption due to lack of supplies and problems transferring products to ports on the country's Pacific coast, Fitch said.

  • 3 police officers shot in Los Angeles

    Three Los Angeles police officers were shot and wounded in a confrontation with a wanted parolee who was found dead hours later after a standoff, police said.

  • Volunteers in mountain towns dig out snow-stuck Californians

    After a blizzard swept through Southern California mountains, 79-year-old Alan Zagorsky found himself shut inside his home with snow blocking the door and stairways leading out. “We’ve been through many a snowstorm but nothing of this amount, that's for sure,” he said, while a crew shoveled his driveway in the mountains east of Los Angeles. In a once-a-generation weather event, staggering amounts of snow fell in the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountain ranges in late February, where thousands of people live in wooded enclaves.

  • Jill Biden calls on men to support women fighting for rights

    Jill Biden on Wednesday praised a group of women from around the world, including those who have been protesting against Iran's leaders, for showing courage while fighting for their rights and called on men to “be partners” with women and support them in their cause. Paievska gave the footage to Associated Press journalists, who were the last international team in the city, on a tiny data card.

  • Black Women Explore fosters safe space for minorities to enjoy outdoor recreation in Akron

    Black Women Explore aims to create a safe space for fem-identifying minorities in Akron to create bonds and have new experiences together.

  • Europe experienced second-warmest winter on record

    Europe is emerging from its second-warmest winter on record, European Union scientists said on Wednesday, as climate change continues to intensify. The average temperature in Europe from December to February was 1.4 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average for the Boreal winter season, according to data published by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). That ranks as Europe's joint-second warmest winter on record, exceeded only by the winter of 2019-2020.

  • Japan's Nissan slashing EV costs, cuts rare materials use

    Japanese automaker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials. Nissan Motor Co. presented its “X-in-1” development strategy Thursday, in which the X stands for various powertrain parts such as an electric motor and inverter that can be used across models. The company said development and manufacturing costs will be reduced by 30% in 2026 compared to 2019 levels.

  • U.S. seizes website selling malware that stole computer data

    U.S. authorities said on Thursday they seized an internet domain that was selling malicious software criminals used to steal data from and take control of victims' computers. The seizure of the site, worldwiredlabs dot com, was conducted by federal authorities in Los Angeles as part of an international law enforcement effort, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. The site sold NetWire, a type of malware called a 'remote access trojan' (RAT), which is "a sophisticated program capable of targeting and infecting every major computer operating system," the statement said.

  • Lawsuit pits class action firm against 'robot lawyer' DoNotPay

    (Reuters) -DoNotPay Inc, which says it uses artificial intelligence to help consumers and bills itself as "the world's first robot lawyer," is facing a new lawsuit from a prominent plaintiffs' law firm that says the company is practicing law without a license. DoNotPay "is not actually a robot, a lawyer, nor a law firm," Chicago-based law firm Edelson said in a proposed class action in San Francisco state court dated March 3 and posted to the court's public website Thursday. Edelson filed the case on behalf of California resident Jonathan Faridian, who said he used San Francisco-based DoNotPay to draft demand letters, a small claims court filing and LLC operating agreements and got "substandard and poorly done" results.

  • Man killed in shootout with law enforcement in Stanly County, authorities say

    A man was killed after law enforcement officers returned his gunfire in Stanly County Thursday morning, investigators confirmed.

  • Britain may well repeat its lockdown blunders sooner than anyone thinks

    Almost exactly three years ago, Chris Whitty explained the trouble with lockdowns. Pandemics, he would say, kill people in two ways: directly – and indirectly, via panic and disruption. It’s hard to measure the latter but you can count the total number of deaths, from all causes. Such figures are coming in now. The country with the smallest rise isn’t Australia or New Zealand, who closed their borders. Nor is it Italy or Canada, who had some of the toughest lockdowns. The winner, with the smalle

  • Yup, Everyone Is Weeping Over This Week's Terrifying "The Last Of Us" Episode 8, So Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions

    Every single fan of The Last of Us is in agreement after Episode 8: Bella Ramsey deserves an Emmy Award.

  • LAPD releases new details following arrest of suspect in stabbing death of El Sereno Teen

    The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday held a press conference following the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin in El Sereno. They are currently searching for a second suspect.

  • 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges, according to prosecutor

    The prosecution had not yet decided whether or not to hold any adults criminally responsible.

  • Protesters take to the streets against so-called 'Cop City' police training facility

    Protesters in Atlanta say they are hoping to reignite the energy from the 2020 racial reckoning during a rally they are calling their National Day of Action Against Police Terror on Thursday. Across the country, anti-police brutality and racial justice activist groups will be hosting marches, teach-ins, and demonstrations against what they say is the militarization of police forces at the in-construction Atlanta Public Safety Training Center that critics are calling “Cop City.” To culminate a weekslong effort, organizers will be holding a rally and march Thursday at 6 p.m. at the King Center, a center focused on nonviolent civil disobedience, in Atlanta.

  • Eagles reporter: Giants proved they aren’t worth worrying about

    Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks says New York Giants GM Joe Schoen is doing a poor job and that the organization is still being run poorly.