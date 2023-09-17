Los Angeles police officer shot, hospitalized in suspected 'ambush attack'

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was shot and hospitalized Saturday evening in a suspected ‘ambush attack,' Fox News Digital has learned.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said that reports of the shooting came in on Saturday, September 16 at approximately 6 p.m. PST. Authorities said that suspected ambush and shooting happened outside the Palmdale Sheriff's station in Palmdale, California.

The LASD posted an update to X, saying that the deputy was found "in medical distress" outside the station and taken to a local hospital.

There was no information immediately available regarding the deputy's condition.

