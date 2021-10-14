Los Angeles police officer wounded by gunman; 14-year-old suspect in custody

A Los Angeles police officer was shot and wounded near the LAPD's Newton station in South L.A. early Thursday, officials said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting, which occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near South Central Avenue and 34th Street, were not immediately clear, LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said. The officer was shot while driving to work, Spell said.

The male officer, who was not identified, was able to get to the nearby fire station for medical treatment and then was rushed to a hospital. He was initially described as being in stable condition, authorities said.

A 14-year-old was detained in connection with the shooting a few blocks away, at East 29th Street and Naomi Avenue, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told The Times. The source was speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Images from near the police station showed a pickup truck with damage to its windows. Officers have flooded the area and set up a perimeter. Video from KTLA-TV showed authorities walking along the road outside the station, scanning the area with flashlights in the predawn darkness.

Police have found a gun at the scene that authorities suspect was used by the shooter.

This report will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.