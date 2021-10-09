Los Angeles police shoot barricaded suspect who took hostage downtown, authorities say

Los Angeles police shot a person who they say took a hostage and barricaded themselves in a downtown Los Angeles high-rise Friday night.

Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed that an officer shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The hostage is alive, but their condition was not available, Im said.

The suspect was armed with a gun, the spokesman said. No officers were hurt during the incident.

Authorities were initially called to a report of a possible shooting at 4:10 p.m. in the 500 block of South Main Street, Im said.

By 5:40 p.m., the suspect had barricaded themselves and SWAT officers responded to the scene, the spokesman said.

Videos taken by bystanders appear to show the Santa Fe Lofts on East 6th Street as the location of the hours-long standoff.

One video appears to show the suspect holding a gun to the hostage's head before dragging the hostage to a different area of the room and walking away.

A few seconds pass, and the suspect walks back into the room before a loud explosion rocks the building. The suspect runs. There are more loud booms.

Eventually the suspect grabs the hostage again and moves toward a dark area of the room. There's another loud boom.

Officers wearing tactical gear can be seen swarming the suspect before several gunshots are fired and the video ends.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.