Los Angeles police shoot, kill man in Lincoln Heights

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at them in Lincoln Heights on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

An officer was investigating a crash around 11 a.m. near Broadway and Avenue 18 when a passerby came up and told him that a man with a gun was down the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After the officer requested backup, units from the Hollenbeck station responded and approached the man near Broadway and Avenue 19, police said.

The man took out a handgun and pointed it at officers, police said. At least one officer shot him.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. A handgun believed to be the suspect's was found at the scene.

Police did not say how many officers opened fire, and further information about the shooting wasn't available Wednesday.

It was the 23rd shooting by the LAPD this year and the 10th fatal one. Six shootings, more than a quarter of this year's total, have occurred this month.

