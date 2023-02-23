Los Angeles police shoot a woman in Silver Lake

Police investigate in Silver Lake where an officer shot a person Wednesday. (OnScene.TV)

Los Angeles police shot a woman in Silver Lake on Wednesday night after she waved what officers described as a gun at them, according to law enforcement sources.

The woman was struck in the lower body, according to the sources, who asked to remain anonymous because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation. The shooting occurred in an underpass area in Silver Lake populated by homeless people.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue. Officers were following up on a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, said Annie Moran, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Moran said she did not yet have details on what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting or on the identity of the person shot. The woman was hospitalized after the shooting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.