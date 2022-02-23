Los Angeles prosecutors overwhelmingly want to oust their progressive boss

Rank-and-file prosecutors in Los Angeles have voted nearly unanimously to back the recall of District Attorney George Gascón — a rebuke of the embattled progressive that came just after Gascón reversed course on controversial sentencing policies.

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles, a union representing line prosecutors, said 97.9 percent of its members had voted to back a burgeoning effort to oust Gascón a little over a year after he took office. The union has regularly clashed with Gascón in the year or so since he has been in office.

“This vote is by those who are intimately familiar with how Mr. Gascón’s policies actually play out on a day-to-day basis,” ADDA President Michele Hanisee said in a statement. “We believe the vote of our members will resonate with the voters of Los Angeles as they decide whether to recall Gascón from office and restore public safety as the priority of the District Attorney’s office.”

Impact: An earlier attempt to recall Gascón fizzled last year as organizers failed to gather enough signatures. But the ADDA’s stance could jolt a followup recall effort, particularly if the organization lends financial support to the campaign.

A Gascón campaign representative declined to comment.

Background: Gascón has been locked in a protracted standoff with his subordinates from almost the moment he took office on a platform that promised sweeping criminal justice reforms. Line attorneys sued to block Gascón from implementing a series of policy directives that sought to lessen sentencing, winning the support of the California District Attorneys Association in an extraordinary public break. A judge subsequently blocked some of Gascón’s initiatives.

Gascón retreated further over the weekend. He abandoned a blanket commitment to stop trying juveniles as adults or seeking life without parole, saying he would now consider those penalties on a case-by-case basis. He also reversed and announced he would try as an adult a 26-year-old woman who was charged with sexually assaulting a child when she was 17. Gascón announced the shift after the case drew outrage and led Fox News to publish jailhouse recordings of the alleged perpetrator boasting about receiving a light sentence.

"If we knew about her disregard for the harm she caused we would have handled this case differently. The complex issues and facts of her particular case were unusual, and I should have treated them that way," Gascón said in a statement announcing that decision.

What’s next: The recall campaign targeting Gascón has until May to collect enough signatures to trigger an election. A separate recall vote targeting progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will go before voters in June.