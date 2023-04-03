Los Angeles pursue suspect who stole armed police cruiser
Los Angeles authorities on Monday were in pursuit of a female suspect who stole a parked police cruiser.
Los Angeles authorities on Monday were in pursuit of a female suspect who stole a parked police cruiser.
Action News Jax now has new information about a former Putnam County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy, David Garcia, who is facing multiple felony charges following an ongoing scheme to smuggle contraband into the county jail.
(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has a lot to boast about —— the best direct flight connectivity across Europe, a terminal layout that’s easy to navigate, and an underground railway station that links it to major cities across Europe. Now a proposal for a capacity cap to minimize noise stands to dim the allure of one of Europe’s prime hubs.Most Read from BloombergWarner Bros. Nears Deal for Harry Potter Online TV SeriesChina’s Yuan Replaces Dollar as Most Traded Currency in RussiaBern
"I know that I was a toxic friend back then," Chang admitted in a follow-up video. However, fans were left disappointed with that narration as well.
A 21-year veteran of the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department filed a lawsuit last month against the agency, alleging that he was forced to meet illegal ticket quotas and target minority communities.
A former U.S. Army major and his wife accused of routinely beating their young foster children and denying them food and water as punishment will be sentenced for a fourth time. Federal prosecutors have argued that the sentences U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden gave to John and Carolyn Jackson were too lenient. In a ruling issued Monday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Hayden failed to follow its directions to consider the children’s multiple injuries “holistically and in the context of the jury’s findings of guilt” in determining causation.
Wisconsin voters will help determine the fate of its Supreme Court Tuesday. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin details the highly politicized race.
Exxon has stopped drilling efforts in offshore Brazil and shifted geologists and engineers to other countries, The Wall Street Journal reported.
From Amazon, Brooklinen, Target and more, these cozy, reader-approved sheets will upgrade your sleep experience.View Entire Post ›
Allison Adelle Hedge Coke reads from “Look at This Blue,” a collection of writing she describes as a love letter to California and call of accountability.
Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday on charges related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. So what can we expect from Tuesday's historic court appearance? Former prosecutor and partner at Baric and Associates, Steve Baric, joins FOX 5 to break it all down.
Donald Trump became the first former US president in history to appear in court on criminal charges as he was accused of paying hush money to cover up alleged affairs in a “conspiracy” to boost his 2016 election campaign.
Adama Sanogo stood on the sideline watching his UConn teammates dribble out the final seconds to secure the program's fifth NCAA championship. When the horn sounded, reserve Andrew Hurley used both hands to spike the basketball near midcourt and start the celebration — only to see Sanogo run straight in and secure it like a fair catch. "I need that ball.”
The UNC basketball program has cracked Jeff Goodman's way too early Top 25 for the 2023-24 season.
Asian investors continued to weigh the impact of OPEC+'s surprise weekend decision to cut output, including what it means for bets that the Federal Reserve would turn less hawkish amid cooling inflation and a slowing economy. Money markets lay 2:1 odds for the Fed to hike by another quarter point over a pause at their next meeting in a month from now. By contrast, the European Central Bank is seen as almost certain to tighten by a quarter point at its meeting around the same time.
Exxon said in an e-mail to Reuters its initial exploration drilling program in Brazil is now complete and that it is "still engaged in Brazil and continues to pursue exploration activity in the country". Exxon changed its Brazil country head last year and has been saying in presentations that it will focus efforts in the country with Bacalhau field, a successful exploration campaign led by its Norwegian partner Equinor ASA.
No matter how many people think Jorge Masvidal is going to lose at UFC 287, his opponent Gilbert Burns is expecting a "dog" on fight night.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never uses mobiles phones or the Internet, is still self-isolating, and doesn’t refer to his adult daughters by name, a defecting Russian security official has told the Russian independent investigation team Dossier Center.
A former Keolis engineer and the ex-general manager of a Mass.-based electrical company are accused of defrauding the commuter rail.
The bees are buzzing, the flowers are blooming, and the sun’s rays have wrapped their arms around us to defrost the winter. As the end of the second-semester approaches, spring break is rearing its head. With spring break looming around the corner, I’ve been thinking about ways to take advantage of this time. More specifically,… Continue reading 3 Ways You To Remain Productive During Spring Break
Brooke Shields shares details from her two-part documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” that peels back the curtain on what it was like growing up in the spotlight and being highly sexualized as a young girl in her early modeling career. Shields also talks about her relationship with her mom, and the candid conversation she had with her own daughters.