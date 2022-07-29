Los Angeles Rallies to STOP SB 930 - 4 a.m. Bar Bill in Southern California

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Paul Koretz
    American politician
  • Scott Wiener
    American politician

Los Angeles Rallies to STOP SB 930 - 4 a.m. Bar Bill in Southern California

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022

L.A. City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Opposition Resolution

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice, along with Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz, demonstrated at a City Hall rally yesterday to oppose California SB 930. The "gut & amend" bill, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assembly Member Mark Haney (D-San Francisco) is the 5th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.

Alcohol Justice logo. (PRNewsFoto/Alcohol Justice)
Alcohol Justice logo. (PRNewsFoto/Alcohol Justice)

"The LA City Council has spoken out against 4 a.m. bar bills again and again and again, and I am here to tell you that we will not allow Sacramento to endanger our public safety, our lives, at any cost and we refuse to pay dearly for it without a fight," stated L.A. City Councilmember Koretz.  "And that is why I'm heading into the City Council meeting this morning to introduce the resolution in opposition and I'm letting my colleagues know that we cannot get fatigued now and give up after years of fighting. This bill is built to be fast tracked and Jerry Brown isn't there to stop it this time if it gets to the Governor's desk. The time is now for Californians to tell Sacramento we will not stand by and let the 4 a.m. bar bill endanger the lives of our citizens."

SB 930 would allow closing times for on-sale retailers to be extended from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. as part of a dangerous  "pilot program." The experiment would take place in 7 cities: San Francisco, Oakland, West Hollywood, Fresno, Cathedral City, Coachella, and Palm Springs. It has been estimated that it will cost the state at least $3-4 million per year to administer, mitigate the harm, and clean the blood off the highway while costing cities and towns in surrounding "Splash Zones" millions more.

While the authors of the bill frame it as a "local control" issue, there is no local control when it comes to alcohol because danger doesn't stay in the district where the drinking occurs. If this bill becomes law, Los Angeles will be surrounded by late night drinkers -- drivers traveling drunk back through the district in the early morning commute hours.

"It takes time for people to sober up after drinking," said Dr. Marielle Reataza, Executive Director, National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse (NAPAFASA). "With last call being extended to 4 a.m. and so close to morning rush hour, this poses dangers for other commuters, including neighboring small businesses that do not have capacity to mitigate situations with potentially violent customers. Lastly, I worry that extending last call will continue to push the limits of our already overextended healthcare system. Extending last call poses concern for increased admissions into emergency rooms."

Studies show that sleep deprivation can impair driving as severely as alcohol intoxication. This means that sleep-impaired drivers can be severely impaired even with a BAC under the legal limit of .08. Because alcohol's euphoric effects can create feelings of stimulation as BAC increases, the fatigue can be masked. Drivers can already be on the freeway before exhaustion sets in.

"This should not be called the Weiner bill, it should be called the madman bill," stated Ruben Rodriguez, Executive Director of Pueblo y Salud, and spokesperson for L.A. DAPA. "Who in their right mind thinks someone needs another drink after 2 a.m. in the morning? Only a few bars and restaurants that want to make a few more dollars at the expense of the health and safety our community."

There is consensus among public health and safety advocates that SB 930 disregards 40 years of peer-reviewed, public health research on the dangers of extending last call and ignores the existing annual catastrophe of alcohol-related harm in California.

"All previous attempts to extend last call until 4 a.m. have failed and for good reason, it's a terrible public policy change for California," stated Cruz Avila, Executive Director at Alcohol Justice. "Today we are here together, to say NO to SB 930 and NO WAY to creating a dangerous new class of late night, bar hopping commuters. We are also here today to state that it's time to end the false narrative that this is a "local issue" and that  because of COVID, the only way to save small nightlife businesses is by allowing 2 more hours of alcohol sales and consumption. SB 930 does nothing but subsidize and reward late-night alcohol-sellers at government and tax-payer expense."

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California currently suffers more annual alcohol-related harm than any other state: 11,000 alcohol-related deaths, $35 billion in total costs, $18.5 billion in state costs. The CDC also identifies maintaining existing last call times as one of the 10 key policies for reducing the harms from reckless drinking and from alcohol-related motor vehicle deaths.

"The idea of extending hours for bars and restaurants until 4 a.m. in the morning with the promise of improving the economy is not only a false message but a dangerous one," said Jorge Diaz, HIV Prevention Activist. "Think about the impact that this will have on mental health, emotional intelligence and self-esteem of LGBTQ people in our Latino community. We already have enough challenges and social barriers and don't need to add more."

" As a mental health professional working with vulnerable families, I have seen the impact of alcohol use in increasing domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, unemployment, and mental health issues," stated Janis Reid, Board Member, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Network of Southern California.  "The intent of SB 930 is to sell more alcohol. Having increased access to alcohol will increase exposure to our vulnerable children. As many as one in twenty babies are born with neurodevelopment disabilities due to prenatal exposure to alcohol.  Alcohol is the substance that most easily passes the brain-blood barrier while the child is in utero.  People with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders are over-represented in our mental health systems, criminal justice systems, homelessness, under and unemployment, child protection systems, and welfare systems.  Having increased access to alcohol will increase exposure to our vulnerable children."

"I am here today representing thousands of mothers across Los Angeles County that fight for their kids day-in and day-out in a society that has much to learn from us - the mothers that fight to raise their kids to get ahead even when our laws and resources are not in our favor," stated Aracely Ocampo, spokesperson for California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA.) "We have enough harms related to alcohol in California, more than any other state in the country, SB 930 doesn't make sense. THAT'S ENOUGH!"

"A link between alcohol misuse and gun violence has been widely established in medical research through numerous studies," said Alec Foster, spokesperson for Women Against Gun Violence (WAGV). "The data is clear and this is why we must prevent the 4 a.m. bar bill from taking effect in Los Angeles and in California. The alcohol lobby should not be more powerful than the need to keep our communities safe." 

"Here's the SB 930 bottom line: Extending hours of on-site alcohol sales into the wee hours of the morning will benefit a few bar, restaurant and nightclub owners, as well as alcohol producers and distributors, while increasing alcohol-related harms and costs at great public expense," added Avila. "The policy change is a prescription for increased harm. Doctors take a solemn oath to "first do no harm."  Our legislators should be held to the same standard. They can start by VOTING NO on SB 930!"

Alcohol Justice encourages the public to TAKE ACTION to STOP SB 930: Text JUSTICE to 313131 or visit: https://alcoholjustice.org/take-action/stop-sb-930-no-late-last-calls-in-ca-not-now-not-ever

CONTACT:  
Mayra Jimenez 323 683-4687
Michael Scippa 415 548-0492
Alison Simard  213 473-7005
                        213 505-7467

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/los-angeles-rallies-to-stop-sb-930--4-am-bar-bill-in-southern-california-301595859.html

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Recommended Stories

  • Blind drunk: New Mexicans drinking themselves to death at extraordinary rate

    Alcohol kills New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — and no one can fully explain why.

  • Strong marijuana can increase the risk of addiction and psychosis, study suggests. Here are the symptoms to look out for.

    The concentration of THC — the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis — has more than doubled in the US and Europe in the past 10 years, scientists said.

  • Two arrested as Lake County Sheriff's Office wraps up undercover drug operation

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office has concluded a year-long undercover drug operation targeting a local Astatula man and woman who have been dealing narcotics in Lake County.

  • NHL Player Bobby Ryan Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction Relapse After Arrest at Airport: 'Never Again'

    Bobby Ryan, who has spoken about his difficulty with alcohol addiction, was arrested on public intoxication charges on Monday

  • Toothpaste? Snacks? Thailand's new legal cannabis

    STORY: From teas to toothpaste, these are Thailand's newest cannabis-infused products.Businesses are cashing in after the country decriminalized the entire plant last month.Dropping cannabis from its narcotics list has led to an explosion of recreational use.Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize marijuana in 2018 for medical use and research.Last year, it allowed cannabis extracts and leaves to be used in cosmetics, food, and beverages.Surawut Samphant is the owner of a shop that sells cannabis products.He has created a cannabis-infused toothpaste."We have a high number of customers returning to buy more of the product. It is not just the CBD that is the highlight, we also have other herbal extract ingredients in the toothpaste as well. Now, with all the herbs combined with the cannabis oil extract, the product has piqued even more interest."Officially, commercial products approved by the food and drug regulator can contain CBD, a chemical in cannabis that does not make users high.But content of THC- the active ingredient that gets users high - is limited to just 0.2% in any product.Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the main driver behind the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes, estimates the industry could be worth more than $3 billion within five years."I hope to see people getting rich out of doing all these products in a positive way. And again, I reiterate that my policy on cannabis is only focusing on medical purpose and healthcare, and that's all. We can't encourage the use of cannabis in the other ways."Producers of THC-rich marijuana have taken advantage of the push to promote medical marijuana.Stalls selling pot have sprung up around the country.Anutin said that there were public health laws that can prevent recreational use.He added that a cannabis bill is being deliberated in parliament.

  • Reports: Ainias Smith’s suspension has been lifted

    Great news for the the Aggies veteran receiver.

  • Targeted menthol cigarette ads helped lead to high Black usage. Should they be banned?

    Menthol cigarettes were unscrupulously marketed to Black Americans for decades, forging a deadly appetite for the product. Should they be banned?

  • Tom Farley visits Backstage at the Meyer Theater with a message for his state about addiction and recovery

    Tom Farley, Chris Farley's older brother, visited Green Bay Tuesday for a conversation on substance abuse, addiction and recovery.

  • Amid Spike in Teen Drinking During Pandemic, Schools Turn to Alateen For Help

    Life lines in Austin: Combatting the teen mental health crisis — After two years of fear and isolation among teens across the country, suicide attempts among adolescents are up along with substance abuse rates. Anger and despair are palpable in middle and high school hallways, students say, as the pandemic’s youth mental health crisis rages. […]