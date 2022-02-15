In Los Angeles, Rams fans savor Super Bowl win
Los Angeles is celebrating the Rams Super Bowl victory by changing one of the city's most iconic symbols. The Hollywood sign is being temporarily changed to read "Rams House." (Feb. 14)
Veronika Khomyn is rooting for her husband-to-be, Sean McVay, as he hopes to lead the L.A. Rams to their first Super Bowl win in more than two decades
Richard Sherman weighed in on the Matthew Stafford Pro Football Hall of Fame debate, answering the question on the Rams QB with a resounding no.
It was a great gesture from Joe Burrow, putting aside the disappointment to congratulate Stafford on his long-awaited Super Bowl title.
YouTuber Brian Sutterer, MD analyzed Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr's knee injury which he sustained during the Super Bowl LVI game.
As Arizona gets ready to host the Super Bowl in 2023, a group of local faith leaders have started a petition to urge NFL officials not to host the football tournament in the state. The petition is in response to various bills in the Arizona State Legislature that some consider to be acts of voter suppression, as well as refusals by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to make changes to the Senate Filibuster to pass voting rights-related legislations on a federal level.
Multiple Ravens players took to Twitter to roast Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after Super Bowl LVI
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl 23-20
Eric Weddle used the release from the Chargers as motivation.
One of Matthew Stafford's biggest plays of the game was actually a no-look pass to Cooper Kupp, which looks incredible from this angle
After Cooper Kupp scored the game-winning touchdown over Eli Apple, Robert Woods said one word to Kupp – and it was perfect
Eli Apple couldn't contain Cooper Kupp in the Super Bowl, and everyone from Chiefs receivers to NFL fans made sure to let him know about it.
Cooper and Anna Kupp began dating in high school, and she has been his biggest supporter as he's become an NFL star for the Rams.
Taylor Rapp popped the question to girlfriend Dani Johnson after he and his team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl 56
Joe Burrow and girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher met while students at Ohio State University, and began dating in 2017
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got away with obvious pass interference on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in a critical situation.