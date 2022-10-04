Los Angeles Rams linebacker tackles animal rights protester storming the field
An animal rights protester stormed the football field as the Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers, but he didn't get far.
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
