Los Angeles real estate developer charged in college admissions scandal dies by suicide

Robert Flaxman, a Los Angeles-based real estate developer among dozens of other high-profile figures and celebrities involved in the college admissions scandal, has died by suicide.

Authorities responded to Flaxman’s Malibu residence last week to perform a welfare check requested by some of his friends, sources told TMZ. After a quick search, officers found the 66-year-old mogul hanged inside his home.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has ruled his death a suicide and marked the case closed, according to TMZ. While no note was found, police said Flaxman had a long history of depression.

In May 2019, Flaxman pleaded guilty to conspiring with William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind behind one of the largest college admissions scandals ever. In October of the same year, he was sentenced to one month in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. He was also required to perform 250 hours of community service.

In the months before the scandal, his firm boasted $600 million in assets under management, with properties in California, Arizona, Virginia, Idaho and North Carolina, The Real Deal reported. After he was freed from prison in 2020, Flaxman started selling off some of his residential properties, including two neighboring homes in Beverly Hills, which he listed for $38 million.

He relocated to Malibu later the same year.

Flaxman was among dozens of affluent parents, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, accused of shelling out thousands of dollars to ensure their children would be admitted into top-tier schools like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, Wake Forest and the University of Southern California.

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia’s answers after she took the SAT. The “Desperate Housewives” actress was sentenced to 14 days in jail, 11 of which she served. She was also order to perform 250 hours of community service and was on supervised release for one year.

Loughlin, meanwhile, initially pleaded not guilty to the same charges. The “Full House” star and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannuli, later admitted to paying $500,000 to have their daughters classified as athletes in a bid boost their chances of admission at USC.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, fined $150,000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service upon her release. Her husband was sentenced to five months in prison, fined $250,000 and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.