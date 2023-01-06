Los Angeles River flowing after days of rain
The Los Angeles River is flowing after a powerful system pummeled the West Coast. FOX Weather’s Max Gorden says the water is a rare sight.
Sacramento Metro Fire is warning people to stay off the rivers after they spotted someone riding a boat down the American River.
Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Magram had his subordinates perform personal errands for him, including ferrying his mother on a shopping trip.
California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms lined up to blast into the state, where successive powerful weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, battered the coastline, flooded streets, toppled trees and caused at least six deaths. Remnant showers from the latest storm, a “bomb cyclone,” fell around the state and dangerous surf pounded the coast despite declining wave heights, while some areas enjoyed sunshine. A Southern California pier was damaged by high surf and winds overnight and will remain closed until it is repaired, officials said.
He bought the lottery ticket the night before Thanksgiving.
None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Two researchers found that more than 1,500 athletes have suffered cardiac arrest since COVID-19 vaccinations began, compared to a previous average of 29 athletes per year, suggesting the vaccines are causing a dramatic rise in such cardiac issues. THE FACTS: The researchers cited a number from a blog that lists news stories about recent deaths and medical emergencies among people of all ages, from all over the world — some of which were attributed to other causes.
One game — good or bad — won't determine how Washington feels about Sam Howell. However, there are things Rivera is looking for from the young QB.
There's a big difference in where the Commanders would pick in the 2023 NFL draft if they win vs. if they lose.
(Bloomberg) -- Usually, bouts of rain are a good thing for drought-stricken farmers. But in California, where a downpour has triggered widespread flooding, much of the water will end up in the sea rather than helping crops, like the state’s famed almond groves.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMorphe Brand Once Value
Determining when to begin claiming Social Security is a big decision. The earliest you can file is age 62, but by holding off on collecting benefits, you'll receive larger payments each month. While delaying Social Security may seem like a wise move on the surface, there are also a few compelling reasons to claim early.
These series of storms in the West will not be enough to end the long-term drought that is plaguing the region. That being said, it will improve short-term drought conditions.
Kyle Shanahan revealed that a FaceTime call with Deebo Samuel assured him that the receiver was OK after his scary injury in Week 14.
The winning ticket was bought at a pharmacy.
Originally scheduled for new tuf in 2024, the Lions moved installation up to this month once it became unlikely they would host a home playoff game
All of the hair trends reports for 2023 forecast that Y2K hairstyles will be in full effect for the...
Tennessee Titans fans react to missing NFL playoffs after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
It seems only fitting that the nearly unimaginable story arc of Stetson Bennett’s college career will end some 15 miles from the famed Hollywood sign.
An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Feb. 28 to decide whether the Biden administration overstepped its authority with its agenda to eliminate billions of dollars in student debt. In the meantime,...
The Federal Trade Commission says the practice is harming competition within the labor market by preventing companies from hiring the best available talent.
“California droughts are severe enough that it takes a flood to get out of them.”