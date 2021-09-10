Los Angeles school board votes to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students 12 and older
The nation's second-largest school district voted in favor of a coronavirus vaccine mandate for all eligible students ages 12 and up. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the decision in Los Angeles. Then Dr. Bhavna Lall, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to break down the coronavirus news of the day.