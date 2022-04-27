Los Angeles Sheriff, Accused of Cover-Up, Opens Investigation Into Reporter

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday that a leaked video was “stolen property that was removed illegally.” (AP) (NYT)
Katie Robertson
3 min read
  • Alex Villanueva
    American politician

The Los Angeles County sheriff said Tuesday that he was investigating a reporter at The Los Angeles Times who had reported allegations that he was involved in covering up a case of inmate abuse, an announcement that drew accusations that he was violating the reporter’s First Amendment rights.

The reporter, Alene Tchekmedyian, published an article Monday detailing a legal claim filed by an officer who accused Sheriff Alex Villanueva of blocking an investigation into the alleged abuse and retaliating against whistleblowers.

Tchekmedyian also published security video footage of a police deputy handcuffing the inmate, who had punched him in the face. Once the inmate was on the floor, the officer kept his knee on the inmate’s head for three minutes.

At a news conference Tuesday, the sheriff said he was investigating “all parties” involved in the leaked video, which he said was “stolen property that was removed illegally.” He stood next to large photos of Tchekmedyian and two other people.

“What she receives illegally and the LA Times uses it, I’m pretty sure that’s a huge, complex area of law and freedom of the press and all that,” Villanueva said. “However, when it’s stolen material, at some point you actually become part of the story.”

Kevin Merida, executive editor of The Los Angeles Times, said in a statement that “Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s attack on Alene Tchekmedyian’s First Amendment rights for doing newsworthy reporting on a video that showed a deputy kneeling on a handcuffed inmate’s head is outrageous.”

“His attempt to criminalize news reporting goes against well-established constitutional law,” Merida continued. “We will vigorously defend Tchekmedyian’s and The Los Angeles Times’ rights in any proceeding or investigation brought by authorities.”

Katie Townsend, deputy executive director for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said the investigation of a journalist because of her reporting violated the First Amendment.

“Publishing newsworthy information about an alleged law enforcement cover-up that sought to block an investigation into the use of excessive force is constitutionally protected activity, and is clearly in the public interest,” Townsend said. “We condemn the department’s actions in the strongest terms, and urge it to immediately drop this purported investigation.”

Tchekmedyian, who covers the Sheriff’s Department, broke the story March 25 that Los Angeles County officials didn’t charge the inmate because, the article said, they were worried the deputy’s action would generate negative publicity for its resemblance to the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May 2020 in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck.

Tchekmedyian’s article Monday implicated Villanueva as the one directing the cover-up.

At the news conference Tuesday, the sheriff denied the cover-up claims and said he was investigating the leak of the video.

“We will not be the only party investigating this,” Villanueva said. “There will be other agencies who will also be thoroughly investigating this and monitoring what we are doing. And it will be handed over to the appropriate prosecutorial agencies so they make a determination.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an email Tuesday that it was “unable to comment any further due to several active ongoing investigations, pending litigation, including a criminal investigation.”

“What we can say is Sheriff Alex Villanueva is committed to transparency and accountability,” the department said.

