Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape

Los Angeles police released chilling surveillance video showing a man kidnapping a 14-year-old at a park in El Sereno before allegedly forcing the victim into a bathroom and sexually assaulting the teen.

Edward William Banks, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and is currently held on $1 million bail on the charge of aggravated kidnapping to commit rape.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

Surveillance video initially released by LAPD showed the suspect – described as a Black male with curly hair, a goatee, and wearing a white shirt with green and red stripes and dark jeans – with his arm wrapped around the teen victim’s shoulder and neck.

NY REPUBLICAN UNLOADS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CAUGHT, RELEASED AT BORDER CHARGED IN HATE -FUELED BURGLARY RING

They walk down a residential street, the teen waving at two cars that pass down the street as the suspect calmly appears to speak or deliver commands. The alleged sexual assault happened at a nearby park in the 4700 block of Klamath Street.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"The suspect threatened the victim with a weapon and forced the victim into a bathroom," police said. "The suspect then proceeded to sexually assault the victim. The suspect left the location in an unknown direction. Portions of this incident were captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portions of the Tuesday incident were captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

In the evening hours of the same day, LAPD said that several citizen tips directed officers to a potential suspect in the 2500 block of Mallory Street. Hollenbeck officers responded and arrested Banks, a resident of Los Angeles.