Los Angeles shooting leaves 3 police officers injured, suspect at large in Lincoln Heights

Authorities have surrounded a building in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Lincoln Heights, where they believe a suspect who was involved in a shootout with police is barricaded.

At least three police officers were injured in the shooting earlier Wednesday evening, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles Metropolitan police responded to an initial call around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Mission Road and N. Broadway, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Shots were reported about two hours later and more than two dozen emergency and SWAT vehicles responded.

The suspect, who is wanted for a felony, is believed to have disappeared down an alleyway adjacent to an apartment complex before barricading inside the structure, according to KCAL News.

A city-wide tactical alert was issued as the situation is still ongoing.

One officer was shot in the stomach, one was shot in the leg, and one was shot in the arm, but the extent of the officers' injuries is not known at this time, KCAL News reported.

The officers were subsequently transported to LAC+USC Medical Center.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said later the officers were in "stable condition."

LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said two officers are patrol officers and the third is a K9 unit officer.

It is not immediately clear if the suspect was injured during the shootout with police.

Traffic in all directions in the immediate surrounding area has been blocked.

This story is developing and will be updated.

