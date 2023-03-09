Los Angeles shooting in Lincoln Heights neighborhood leaves 3 police officers injured, suspect dead

Authorities have apprehended a suspect who is believed to have shot three Los Angeles police officers Wednesday in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood, police said. The suspect has since died.

After the initial shooting, the suspect barricaded themselves into a residency and remained there for several hours as SWAT and other emergency personnel surrounded the building, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said during a press conference Wednesday evening that one officer was shot in the stomach, one was shot in the leg, and one was shot in the arm. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The officers were talking and responsive when the Los Angeles Fire Department transported them to LAC+USC Medical Center, an LAFD spokesperson said.

SUSPECT ON THE RUN AFTER STABBING, KILLING 17-YEAR-OLD OUTSIDE CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT: POLICE

Moore said the officers were in "stable condition" and that his team avoided a "potentially deadly situation."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're grateful the officers are ok," Moore said.

The standoff initially started when a narcotics team arrived near the intersection of N. Mission Road and N. Broadway around 4:30 p.m., looking to serve an arrest warrant, police said.

The officers located the suspect, who was not compliant, Moore explained. About two hours later, the officers used tear gas and the suspect fired a weapon at the officers, hitting three of them.

Each of the victims was a member of a K-9 unit and their dogs were unharmed, the police chief said.

The suspect, who is wanted for a felony, then disappeared down an alleyway adjacent to an apartment complex before barricading inside the structure, police said.

About 30 emergency and SWAT vehicles responded to the scene and successfully deployed two robots into an alleyway, where they located the suspect and used more gas.

The suspect was then taken into custody. Police said later the suspect was dead.

Story continues

A city-wide tactical alert was issued for several hours.

It is not immediately clear if the suspect was injured during the shootout with police.

Traffic in all directions in the immediate surrounding area was blocked.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spoke during the Wednesday evening presser and said she has visited with the police officers and that their families are with them at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.