Los Angeles street vendors no longer banned from selling near popular tourist locations
Street vendors in Los Angeles can now operate at some of the city’s most popular tourist spots after council members voted Tuesday to remove a ban on “no street vending zones.”
In a unanimous 15-0 vote, L.A. city councilmembers removed the ban on seven zones where street vendors were prohibited from working:
Hollywood Walk of Fame
Hollywood Bowl
Dodger Stadium
L.A. LIVE/Crypto.com Arena
Universal Studios/CityWalk
Exposition Park
El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument
“As the son of street vendors, I’ve seen how hard these folks work, and how harassment and ticketing can threaten their ability to provide for their families,” said L.A. councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez. “What we’re saying with this law is that we see you, we value your hard work, and we want to collaborate with you on rules for vending that can work for everyone.”
The ordinance eliminated all blanket bans on street vending in parts of the city, but will still maintain existing health and safety regulations.
The vote to eliminate the zones comes amid an ongoing lawsuit filed in December 2022 by Community Power Collective, East Los Angeles Community Corp. and Inclusive Action for the City to overturn the city’s no-vending zones.
The ban, which stemmed from a 2018 ordinance that decriminalized street vending, created new rules and regulations for vendors, including the no-vending zones. Despite lifting the ban, the lawsuit will still move forward, according to the plaintiffs in the case.
Street vendors in L.A.’s El Salvador Corridor seek help after mass eviction
With a trial date set for Feb. 15, the suit is seeking resolution for the hundreds of citations issued by the city to street vendors who had operated in the no-vending zones.
“Suddenly, just weeks before trial, the City has finally acknowledged that it has been enforcing illegal regulations over the past five years,” said officials from Inclusive Action for the City, one of the plaintiffs. “However, the City has still not addressed the fact that enforcement of these unlawful regulations has resulted in hundreds of citations and thousands of dollars of fines issued to low-income workers. Shockingly, even as the City acknowledges the unlawful nature of the regulations, the citations continue.”
The suit is calling for the city to rescind all citations issued for vending in prohibited zones and to refund any fines that were paid for those violations. The vendors are also seeking the “full repeal of all exclusionary and arbitrary regulations.”
The new law removing the street vending bans is expected to take effect in about a month, city officials said.
