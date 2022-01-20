Los Angeles suspects steal from Lululemon store, lead police on chase: reports

Four suspects were arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing from a Lululemon sports apparel store in Los Angeles and then leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

The suspects, two men and two women — who were not immediately identified — stole an estimated $72,000 from the store, KTLA-TV of Los Angeles reported .

"The Lululemon store had a smash-and-grab theft occur," said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, KHTS-TV of Santa Clarita reported .

The suspects were initially followed by an undercover retail task force unit, which had been monitoring the Lululemon store, as the suspects loaded the allegedly stolen merchandise into a Volkswagen Jetta and drove onto a highway.

They were then pursued by Los Angeles police before the California Highway Patrol took over, KTLA reported.

"Newhall Units were able to locate the vehicle on the northbound I-5 around Magic Mountain Parkway," Greengard said. "We attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit was initiated."

The suspects' vehicle reportedly reached speeds over 125 mph before crashing. The suspects were apprehended soon after.