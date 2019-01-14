Los Angeles teachers plan to strike Monday. Here's what you need to know

The nation's second-largest school district is on the verge of chaos.

United Teachers Los Angeles – 34,000 educators strong in the schools in question – is expected to strike starting Monday. UTLA and the Los Angeles Unified School District have been negotiating a new contract for almost two years with little to show for it.

Teachers plan to picket their individual schools early Monday morning and then head to a rally downtown. Here's a primer on what to expect if UTLA goes on strike.

Q: Just how big is this strike?

A: LA Unified School District, which covers 710 square miles and is home to 4.8 million residents, serves more than 640,000 K-12 students. (That's more students than the entire state of Wyoming has people.) Some of those students are in charter schools, but nearly half a million are in schools where educators plan to walk out.

LAUSD is the second-largest employer in Los Angeles County. That means this strike will impact hundreds of thousands of people.

The strike comes nearly a year after West Virginia teachers walked out, kicking off a wave of teacher protests across the country. The statewide strike in West Virginia may have been historic, but it was tiny compared with the effort in LA.

Q: Why are teachers striking?

A: Teachers in LA, like those across the country, want bigger paychecks. But their demands go beyond salary increases: UTLA wants more money for counselors, nurses and librarians, plus a reduction in standardized testing and promises of smaller class sizes.

Some teachers have classes with more than 40 students in them.

Another issue for the union: charter schools, which it says take money away from neighborhood schools. Charters have exploded in California, and UTLA wants regulations on charter-school growth.

UTLA points to nearly $2 billion in reserves at LA Unified that the union says can be used immediately to pay for its varying demands.

Q: Why won’t the district give them what they want?

A: LA Unified Schools, led by Superintendent Austin Beutner, offered teachers a 6 percent raise by the second year of a three-year contract. (The union wanted 6.5 percent, plus a year retroactive.)

The district says the nearly $2 billion in reserves is already pledged to a variety of causes, including raises for cafeteria workers and bus drivers. If it met every UTLA demand, the district says, it would go bankrupt – which isn’t just bad business, but illegal.

