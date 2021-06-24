Los Angeles Times pins partial blame on voting rights bill failure on Harris, suggests she's ineffective as vice president

The liberal-leaning Los Angeles Times published an article Thursday suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris has been ineffective during her tenure in the White House thus far.

The article, penned by staff writer Noah Bierman and headlined "Essential Politics: Failure of elections bill shows limits of Kamala Harris’ influence," dinged Harris for the lack of impact she has made over the past few months, specifically when it comes to the failure of the Democratic-supported “voting rights bill” in the Senate.

BOEBERT AND 20 OTHER REPUBLICANS FILE RESOLUTION TO CENSURE BIDEN FOR ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER

“As for Harris’s role, the takeaway was how little we saw of her,” the article stated. “No dramatic trips to the Senate to court votes. No statements on how to find compromise. No known talks with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the sole Democratic holdout in supporting the bill."

Bierman suggested that Harris’s lack of impact shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who have followed her political career.

"She served only four years there, a good portion of that time running for president,” Bierman wrote. “Her best-known interaction with Manchin involved angering him, when she went on television in his home state earlier this year to push for an economic relief bill, and he publicly complained she hadn’t given him a heads-up.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bierman added that Harris is "working on her Senate relationships" but is struggling to exert "influence when it comes to legislating in the modern Congress."

Harris, who was appointed President Joe Biden’s “border czar” earlier this year, recently announced that she will be visiting the southern border on Friday to address the current migrant crisis. She has been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for not traveling to southern border states despite a record number of illegal immigrants streaming across the border, including at least 180,000 in May alone.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Kamala Harris, Los Angeles Times, Border Crisis, Immigration, Voting rights

Original Author: Andrew Mark Miller

Original Location: Los Angeles Times pins partial blame on voting rights bill failure on Harris, suggests she's ineffective as vice president