Los Angeles trio arrested on suspicion of stealing cosmetics, drugs from High Desert stores

Three women from Los Angeles were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing $8,000 worth of cosmetics and over-the-counter medication from stores in Apple Valley and Hesperia.

Those arrested include 20-year-old Trejour Heard, Shardai Williams, 19, and Zaniya Townsend, 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a report of subjects stealing trash bags full of products at Walgreens in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road.

Upon arrival, a witness provided deputies with a description of the subjects, their vehicle and the license plate number.

While Apple Valley deputies were investigating the theft at Walgreens, additional thefts were reported by Rite Aid and Target employees in Apple Valley.

The subjects from the Walgreens theft matched the description of the subjects at Rite Aid and Target. It was later learned the same subjects allegedly stole from a Rite Aid in Hesperia.

Through investigation and with the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation and the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was located on Interstate 215

A traffic stop was conducted and the three women were detained. During a search of the vehicle, investigators located 13 black trash bags of over-the-counter medication and cosmetics.

Deputies recovered approximately $8,000 in merchandise and are currently in the process of returning the items to the stores.

Williams and Heard were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. They are both being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Townsend was arrested and booked at the HDDC for conspiracy to commit a crime and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Loup, Deputy Ramires, or Deputy Guzman at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

