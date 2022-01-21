Los Angeles weighs phasing out oil and gas drilling

BY DREW COSTLEY
·7 min read

The University Park neighborhood of Los Angeles has a lot in common with urban areas across the U.S.: A dense population with lots of businesses and housing. A cluster of car dealerships. A row of restaurants. Schools and a community center.

But nestled in the predominantly Latino community is something rarely found in urban areas outside California: an oil field.

Pat Diaz, a 65-year old activist and University Park resident who grew up near a busy intersection, has felt the presence of the field since she was a child.

She remembers the basement of her family home that she now owns smelled like tar and her mother used to get spontaneous nosebleeds and persistent headaches.

When Diaz moved back to the neighborhood as an adult in 2009, she says she developed a chronic cough and lost her sense of taste. After comparing notes with neighbors in 2011, she realized such ailments were a widespread problem that residents blame on living near oil fields most recently operated by AllenCo Energy.

“It has been the bane of my existence since I was young,” she said.

After a decade of complains from residents like Diaz, the Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote as soon as next week on a measure that would ban new oil and gas wells in the nation's second most populous city and phase out existing wells over a five-year period.

HUNDREDS OF WELLS

The AllenCo Energy oil wells there are just a few among hundreds located in Los Angeles, which has the country's largest concentration of urban oil fields. There are approximately 1,000 active or idle wells in the city, according to a city controller's report citing data from the state Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources.

Los Angeles doesn't have pumpjacks dotting a desolate desert like western Texas. Its oil and gas operations are near places where people live and gather. The AllenCo Energy facility is less than a 10-minute drive from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the Shrine Auditorium.

While these landmarks reflect L.A.'s glitz, glamor and history, University Park is a diverse working-class neighborhood in the oil field’s shadows.

Air pollution from oil fields in Los Angeles disproportionately affects areas that are predominantly Latino or Black, said Martha Dina Argüello, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility.

“We got involved because we were hearing from communities that were experiencing health impacts because they were living next to these oil fields. And what we were finding was that in low-income communities and communities of color, we had less protections,” Argüello said. Her public health nonprofit is part of a coalition pushing for tighter regulation or elimination of oil and gas wells in the city.

COMMUNITY HEALTH COMPLAINTS

Pollution from these facilities is associated with chronic health impacts, according to a study last year in the journal Environmental Research. USC researchers found people living near wells in Diaz’s neighborhood and nearby Jefferson Park reported significantly higher rates of wheezing, eye and nose irritation, sore throat and dizziness than neighbors living farther away. The researchers likened the respiratory harm caused by living near the oil fields to daily exposure to secondhand smoke or exhaust from a busy highway.

While it's difficult to prove a direct connection, lead author Jill Johnston said the findings provide some validation of longstanding community complaints about health woes they attributed to the oil fields.

Diaz and her neighbors had been lobbying the city council, local agencies and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to do something about the oil wells.

The Los Angeles measure was introduced by council members Nury Martinez and Paul Krekorian in December 2020 after years of complaints from residents about the impact of oil wells on their communities.

The effort to shut down the city's wells is part of a region-wide movement to push oil and gas drilling out of Los Angeles County. In 2021, similar measures were passed to ban drilling in Culver City and unincorporated parts of the county.

INDUSTRY WARNINGS ABOUT BANS

The oil and gas industry opposes moves to rid the region of drilling, saying that would raise gas prices, eliminate jobs and make the area more dependent on foreign oil.

Rock Zierman, chief executive officer of the California Independent Petroleum Association, an industry group that represents nearly 400 oil and gas companies, said there will likely be a legal challenge if the measure passes, saying it would constitute an “unlawful and uncompensated taking of private property.”

“We’re an energy island,” said Ray Watson, an industry worker who spoke at a recent city council meeting. “There aren’t any magic pipelines that run anywhere else in the United States to California to supply oil. It’s going to come on dirty supertankers from despotic regimes like Saudi Arabia if we don’t produce it here.”

There's a statewide push to more tightly regulate fossil production. In October, the California Geologic Energy Management Division, the state’s oil and gas regulator, proposed a ban on new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of schools, homes and hospitals.

If those proposed rules become state policy, existing wells would be required to enact new pollution controls, not shut down. The measure before the Los Angeles City Council, however, would phase out oil and gas drilling entirely.

Javier Martinez, who lives three blocks from the AllenCo Energy oil field, applauds efforts by Gov. Gavin Newsom and others to phase out and ban oil and gas extraction.

When the AllenCo Energy site was active, fumes from the pump jacks would make nearby streets “smell really bad, ... like something had been burnt,” Martinez said, adding that he and neighbors would complain of nose irritation. “The problem here is that it is affecting people’s health and that people live close to the wells.”

Attorneys for AllenCo Energy say they don’t think the wells are causing health issues for residents. “Not one gallon of oil has come out of that site since 2013, yet the neighbors complain of headaches and nosebleeds,” said Carmen Trutanich, one of the company's attorneys. “Strikes me as perhaps there may be another reason for what's going on out there.”

FIGHT OVER FUTURE WITHOUT WELLS

Still, advocates for phasing out oil drilling in L.A. say residents don't want to live near wells.

Diaz said she is trying to decide whether to sell her childhood home and move. It would be “wonderful” if the city shut down oil and gas drilling, she said, noting that the neighborhood has already tasted life without the oil wells operating.

The AllenCo Energy wells have been idle since Environmental Protection Agency inspectors were sickened by fumes at the property in 2013. Diaz said the air has improved, her coughing stopped and her sense of taste returned. AllenCo Energy attorneys said they no longer have interest in extracting oil from the site.

Despite the closure, the USC study found people in neighborhoods near oil wells reported experiencing negative health impacts as recently as 2019. And the city brought criminal charges against the company in 2020 for allegedly failing to properly abandon its wells. Attorneys for AllenCo Energy maintain the city and the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which owns the land, are responsible for properly shutting down the site.

City officials say the Los Angeles oil and gas sites will likely need years of remediation to avoid contaminating the community. And even though only a few hundred jobs are connected to the sites, people like Diaz, a former labor organizer, want to see those jobs replaced.

“I really believe that if they do transitional education, that they’ll find jobs,” Diaz said. And while she’s worried about gas prices rising from a ban, she said it’s a temporary inconvenience.

“We have to stop using fossil fuel. We’re hurting the Earth,” she said. “We have to sacrifice today for the kids of tomorrow.”

___

Follow Drew Costley on Twitter: @drewcostley

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Environmental groups: Biden administration has legal authority to end oil and gas leasing on public land

    A coalition of more than 300 environmental and tribal organizations on Wednesday issued a petition calling on the Biden administration to fully phase out oil and gas production on federal land by 2035.In the petition, participating organizations argued the administration has the legal authority to phase out such activity. The framework they offer argues that the oil and gas industry has already acknowledged the Interior Department's authority in...

  • GM Working on Hydrogen-Powered Generators to Make EV Charging Portable

    The emission-free generators use GM's Hydrotec hydrogen technology, and the goal is to have 500 in place around the U.S. by 2026.

  • Tunisia recyclers struggle to tackle mountains of waste

    In Tunisia, Africa Recycling, one of the country's few recycling companies, sorts through mountains of plastic and cuts it into fine chips for industrial use. Recycling is almost non-existent in the North African country, which produces 2.6 million tonnes of waste each year.

  • Your turn: Inflation and rising energy costs could squeeze families

    Your turn: Inflation and rising energy costs could squeeze families

  • 'I fear that they'll regress.' Remote learning a challenge for kindergarten teacher, class

    Teacher Jaumall Davis said about half of his Cincinnati Public kindergarten students have logged into remote learning the last week and a half.

  • Biden says cable news industry 'heading south'

    President Biden on Wednesday bemoaned the partisan divide currently playing out on cable news channels across the country and predicted a drop in ratings in the coming years. "One of the things I find fascinating is happening, and you all deal with it every day and it will impact on how things move, is that a lot of the speculation and the polling data shows that the cables are heading south," Biden said during a press conference from the White...

  • Several return to live in Fukushima's last deserted town

    Several former residents of Futaba, the only remaining uninhabited town in Japan still recovering from effects of radiation from nuclear plant meltdowns in 2011, have returned to live for the first time since the massive earthquake and tsunami forced them out. In Futaba, only 15 of 7,000 residents living there before the tragedy struck expressed their desire to return this week on a trial basis. A fully-fledged reopening of the town on Japan's northeastern coast is set for June.

  • Thorium - A new abundant energy source

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 20 January 2022 - At the "Science for Life" symposium launched on January 19, ahead of the VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, Professor Gérard Albert Mourou who won N...

  • Watch New York Giants' Daniel Jones gift high school football player Super Bowl tickets in heartfelt surprise

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones gifted high school student Alex Brown with tickets to the Super Bowl in a heartfelt surprise.

  • President Biden's war on meat and poultry: Column

    The Biden administration has painted the meat and poultry industry as the villain for the recent rise in prices in grocery stores.

  • Search on for humpback whale entangled in debris off Hawaii

    A marine mammal rescue team is looking for an adult humpback whale entangled in debris off the coast of Hawaii. First responders removed about 2,000 feet (600 meters) of heavy-gauge line from the animal over the weekend when it was off the island of Kauai, The Garden Island newspaper reported. Authorities detached most of the gear but weren't able to get all of it off before the whale moved on. Large whales can become entangled in active or abandoned fishing gear or other ropes and lines in the ocean.

  • New York City judge dismisses 133 felony cases connected to disgraced detective

    A New York judge dismissed felony convictions against 133 defendants in cases linked to potential tainted testimony from a disgraced former detective,

  • Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar

    PARIS (Reuters) -Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron Corp, partners in a major gas project in Myanmar, said on Friday they were withdrawing from the country, citing the worsening humanitarian situation following last year's coup. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in its first public acknowledgment of the move, also said on Friday that it no longer held exploration licences in Myanmar as of last year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew the elected government in February 2021 and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • What's in the major voting rights bill that Senate Republicans voted to block

    The legislation would have reshaped the election landscape in the United States by expanding voting access and re-fortifying the Voting Rights Act.

  • COVID-19, surge in new cases create historic backlog jam in US immigration courts, report says

    Biden faces another border crisis, with the immigration court backlog jam hitting 1.6 million, creating a five-year wait for people seeking asylum.

  • Bipartisan group pushes for modest election overhaul bill

    A bipartisan group of senators is beginning to push forward with a new plan for changes to the Electoral Count Act and protections for election officials. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.

  • Biden forestry effort marks dramatic shift in fire prevention

    President Biden's multibillion-dollar commitment to wildfire prevention - announced on Tuesday - marks a dramatic shift in the federal approach toward forests, but experts argue that this investment may only scratch the surface of what's needed. The administration's 10-year proposal aims to cut the incidence of destructive wildfires by doubling the level of "fuel treatments" to overgrown, wildfire-prone forests. It targets a constellation of...

  • Chesapeake Nears $2.4 Billion Deal for Chief Oil, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire privately owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas Inc. for about $2.4 billion including debt, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid

  • Biden says Democrats will break up Build Back Better spending package

    With his massive Build Back Better plan stalled in the U.S. Senate, President Biden said Wednesday that Democrats would break up the $1.75 trillion spending package into pieces so as to try to pass its most important aspects.

  • Lawmakers Urge Garland to Deploy DOJ Resources to Combat LA Train Robberies

    Tiffany called on Garland to use Justice Department resources to ‘enforce our laws and crack down on these modern-day outlaws.’