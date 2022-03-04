Los Angeles woman arrested in Barstow on suspicion of carjacking while possessing a stolen vehicle

Marilyn Torres, a 29-year-old from Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking while possessing a stolen vehicle, according to Barstow Police Department officials.

Marilyn Torres, a 29-year-old Los Angeles resident, was arrested and booked on suspicion of carjacking, the unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle, and a violation of parole, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

She remains at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Thursday, with bail set at $250,000, according to sheriff’s officials.

Torres is scheduled to appear on Monday in Victorville Superior Court, authorities said.

Barstow Police officials reported that around 8:13 a.m. on Thursday, Cpl. Matthew Helms and Officer Eric Santos were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Main Street regarding a woman attempting to steal a vehicle.

The caller told authorities that a man was arguing with a woman in the driver's seat of a vehicle. They believed the man was the owner and the woman refused to get out.

Before police arrived, the vehicle owner called police and reported that a Hispanic woman wearing gray sweatpants had attempted to steal his vehicle.

Officers arrived, and Cpl. Helms talked to the owner, who said a Hispanic woman with long black hair and wearing gray sweatpants tried to drive away with his vehicle, sheriff’s officials stated.

The man told Cpl. Helms that when he attempted to remove the woman from his vehicle, she began punching and kicking him before she exited and started walking toward Foglesong Park, the police report said.

When officers began searching the 1200 block of Nancy Street near Foglesong Park, Cpl Helms observed a woman who matched the woman's description, police officials said.

During that time, Cpl. Helms watched the woman drive away in another vehicle that police say she allegedly stole. He then detained the woman, who identified herself as Torres. A records check revealed that she is on parole for carjacking, according to police officials.

During the investigation, Helms learned that the second vehicle Torres was in had allegedly been started with a shaved key in her possession, police said.

The owner of the first vehicle positively identified Torres as the person who allegedly assaulted him and tried to steal his vehicle, police said.

The second victim told Helms that they did not know Torres and did not give her permission to take his vehicle, according to the BPD.

Torres was arrested and booked.

