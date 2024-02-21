Los Angeles woman arrested in Russia for treason

A Los Angeles resident accused of donating money to Ukraine has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of high treason. The woman was identified as 33-year-old Ksenia Karelina by her employer at the Ciel Spa in the SLS luxury hotel in Beverly Grove. Karelina was arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) after allegedly donating $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity in the United States, the Daily Mail reported. Video from Russian state news agency RIA Novosti purports to show Karelina being detained and led away in handcuffs by the (FSB). KTLA's Mary Beth McDade reports on Feb. 20, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/l-a-woman-accused-of-raising-money-for-ukraine-arrested-in-russia/

